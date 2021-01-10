We’ve all heard about cigarettes and lung cancer.
Cigarettes and emphysema.
Cigarettes and bad breath, yellow-stained fingers, brown-stained teeth.
Then there’s the high cost of cigarettes, more than $9 a pack the last time I checked. All good enough reasons never to start smoking. Or to quit.
I quit 42 years ago. I had a pack-a-day habit that would cost me at today’s rate around $3400 a year.
No, habit is the wrong word. I had a pack-a-day drug addiction.
I remember when I first started smoking in college. I asked a friend if I could bum a cigarette. I don’t know why. I just felt like doing something different.
“Are you crazy?” she actually yelled at me. “You don’t smoke! Don’t start because you’ll get hooked, and then you won’t be able to stop.”
I was offended. All I wanted was one lousy cigarette. I’d never get hooked because I had will power, unlike my mother who smoked nearly three packs a day.
Six months later I was smoking 20 cigarettes every day. That’s when I first tried to cut down. I signed up for a psychology experiment where graduate students used timers and talk therapy to help me limit my smoking to one cigarette per hour.
I was “conditioned.” For the next eight years, I watched the clock. Every day, hour after hour, I counted the minutes, waiting for my time to light up.
I quit, finally, when I visited friends at their remote mountain home. I didn’t bring my cigarettes, and we were 15 miles from the nearest store.
I made it through the weekend. Day by day, hour by hour, I made it through the first year. The craving was so fierce, even after a year, that I chewed maybe 100,000 pieces of gum and devoured something like 5,000 candy bars. I gained 20 pounds.
But I made it. After a few years, I grew into my non-addicted life. I liked letting hours go by without looking at the clock. I liked being able to run a mile without wanting to lay down and die. I liked waking up without dragon breath and walking into my closet without having to hold my nose.
Not a week goes by, though, that I don’t think about taking a drag. The moment passes quickly, but it’s still there, that craving, that memory of how good the smoke felt in my lungs, how right the cigarette felt in my hands.
I even remember, with a weird sort of pleasure, the gentle heat on my fingers as the cigarette burned down.
So I know what it’s like to be addicted to a drug, and I know how hard it is to quit.
I also know some other facts about nicotine that I’d like to share with you. Much of this information was recently published in scientific journals.
Smoking during pregnancy is linked to higher infant mortality, an increased risk of respiratory infection and lower-weight babies.
Children whose mothers smoke during pregnancy are at much greater risk than other children for asthma, respiratory problems, diabetes, obesity, drug addiction, anxiety, depression, “antisocial” behaviors such as hitting and biting others, and the psychological diagnosis of conduct disorder.
Female smokers take longer to conceive than nonsmokers
Children whose parents smoke are more likely to develop cavities. (Is that weird, or what?)
Just a few drags on a cigarette every other day over a period of several weeks can cause addiction in teenagers.
Depressed adolescents are much more likely to experiment with smoking.
Adolescents and young adults who smoke are more likely to develop agoraphobia (fear of leaving home), generalized anxiety disorder and panic disorder.
The risk of bladder cancer and renal pelvic cancer (tumors found in the kidney’s upper tract) is elevated 5-6 times in smokers. Cancers of the liver, cervix, uterus, rectum, kidney, nasal sinus, and myeloid leukemia are also linked to smoking.
Exposure to secondhand smoke increases the risk of cancers of the lung, uterus, cervix, liver and kidneys.
There’s one other fact that most former nicotine addicts will emphasize in their own stories of addiction.
The craving never goes away. It fades, sure, but it never goes away.
Even after 42 years, I still want a cigarette. It’s as if there’s a distant, collapsed star in my brain, a black hole that draws me in when I’m tired or stressed.
It’s a weak signal, just a dull flash. But when it hits me, suddenly and without warning, I want a cigarette in my hand, smoke in my lungs. I know it will always be there, that black hole that once was filled with nicotine. It’s hard-wired into my brain.
Which is just one more reason never to start smoking.