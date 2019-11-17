Twenty years ago, I started a support group for youth at the Juvenile Justice Detention Center. I called it “Straight Talk About Drugs.”
I will never forget my astonishment in those early days as I listened to children — children! — talking about the drugs they use and their rapid progression from “experimentation” to full-blown addiction.
(I put “experimentation” in quotes because it’s a benign word for such a dangerous and potentially disastrous initiation.)
I still meet with youth in detention, and I’m still shocked that young people are using so many drugs at such early ages. Most start using in middle school, but some start “experimenting” with marijuana or alcohol in elementary school.
Marijuana was the favorite drug 20 years ago — and four of five kids today say weed is their drug of choice. It’s the “everyday” drug, and “waking and baking” is often a normal daily activity.
As the weeks and months go by and they keep using, marijuana doesn’t do the trick anymore because, as their tolerance increases, they need to use more of the drug to get the same high.
That’s when many start “experimenting” with other drugs, hoping to find that perfect high, the euphoric sensation they got the first time they used.
If they’re hanging around other kids who are using, chances are they’ll be offered “harder” drugs such as cocaine, crack cocaine, meth, prescription pills or heroin.
Over-the-counter drugs are popular, too, especially cough and cold medicines containing dextromethorphan, which they gulp down by the bottle or swallow pills by the handful. One 16-year-old told me, with some pride, that the
most he ever took was 60 pills.
The list goes on and on — inhalants (glue, paint, gasoline, nail polish), ecstasy, bath salts, PCP, ketamine, LSD, mushrooms ...
Lots and lots of drugs. But again, what kills me is how young they are when they first start using.
Twenty years ago the group’s average age of first use was 12-13 years old. Today it hovers around 11-12 years old.
By age 14, many of these young people are using two, three, four, or more drugs, not always and not all the time, but most use what I call the “regulars” — alcohol and marijuana.
In a recent detention group, I ask them to go around the circle and give me their first name, age, drug of choice, the first drug they used and how old they were at the time (my standard questions). They are all eager to share their stories.
“I’ll go first,” says a boy with bright red hair and gang tattoos covering his neck and forearms. “My name is Chris, I’m 14 and weed is my drug of choice. I started smoking weed at 10, and then I started drinking and taking prescription pills — hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine. Then
heroin. Oh yeah, and cigarettes.”
Matt is 16. He started with alcohol and marijuana at 11 and a few years later got hooked on meth. “I have two drugs of choice — weed and meth.”
“Meth is ridiculous; people go crazy on meth,” says Ryan, 14 (“and a half,” he adds).
Matt surprises me by nodding his head in agreement. “I used weed when I was 11, and now it’s just weed, alcohol, and downers — oxys, hydros.”
“Where do you get the pills?” I ask.
Ryan laughs. “They’re easier to get than alcohol,” he says. “Just look in somebody’s medicine cabinet. Or walk down the street, and in minutes you’ll find somebody selling pills. Or call a friend and say the magic words: ‘Hey, you got some oxys?’”
“I’m 15,” Carrie interrupts, clearly impatient to get her turn. “I started using weed when I was 12. I also started drinking and stealing pills. My grandma has cancer, so she has lots of pills. When I was 13, I got hooked on cocaine, and then I used crank.
“Crank is meth in case you don’t know,” Carrie says, looking at me sideways. “Anyway, that’s when I stopped going to school because I was
so tweaked out on
meth.”
“I’m 15, too,” Holly says in a soft, shy voice. “I love pills. I started with cigarettes and marijuana around 12, meth around 14, and then I got into pills. I like Xanax best.”
Last in the circle is Junior, 13. “I started smoking weed when I was 7. I’ve tried lots of other drugs, but mostly I just use weed and alcohol. And cigarettes.”
“You were 7 years old when you started?” I can’t quite comprehend it — 7?
“Yeah, my brother is a coke addict. My cousins all use, and they thought it was funny to get me high. And my dad is
an alcoholic. We have
lots of drugs in our house.”