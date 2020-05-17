Part 3
From the Washington Statesman, May 2, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Weekly Trips — Report says the steamers will, for a few weeks to come, only make weekly trips from Deschutes to Wallula, on account of being unable to obtain a sufficient supply of wood for their regular trips. The cold winter has prevented contractors from fulfilling their contracts with the company to furnish them wood; hence the scarcity of the article now.”
From the Washington Statesman, May 24, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“New Bridges — The County Commissioners intend to build new bridges on Dry Creek and Touchet, on the newly laid out road between this city and Wallula so soon as they can let the contracts for the
work.
“These bridges are to be free, and in the meantime the persons having bridges on this road have
been notified to discontinue the collection of
tolls.
“The toll-bridges on the road between this city and Wallula have heretofore acted as a strong argument for interested parties in turning away travelers, unacquainted with the routes, from this point, and we hail this new system of things as one of the best inaugurated by the Commissioners for the interests of both the county and town.”
“Found Use for It — During the week, Marshal Porter had lodged five disorderly persons in the city prison. ‘Fightingers’ and pistol-flourishers should take warning.”
From the Washington Statesman, May 31, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Cake — Those of our friends who are desirous of testing the quality of cake baked by Mr. O. Brichtel, at the Walla Walla Bakery and provision store, are invited to call at our office and partake of a magnificent pound cake which has been placed on our ‘bank’ by that gentleman.”