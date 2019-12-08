Part 2
From the Washington Statesman, 13 December 1861, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“For passage to the Nez Perces Mines: The steamer Julia will leave Portland every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6AM, connecting with the steamer Idaho at the Cascades, for Dalles City, arriving same day.
“[The] new steamer, Tenino, will leaves Des Chutes for Wallula every Tuesday. Passage from Portland to The Dalles $8.00 [$233 in 2019]. Passage from Des Chutes to Wallula $15.00 [$438 in 2019]. No extra charge for meals.”
“Cosmopolitan Restaurant, Main Street, opposite the post office. S. M. Nolan, Proprietor. The Proprietor of the Cosmopolitan takes occasion to say to the public generally that he will spare no pains to make his Restaurant second to none in this city, in the style of conducting it and in the quality of edibles with which the table will be supplied.
“Notwithstanding the other houses have raised in the prices of board, I shall retain the Old Standard Prices, believing that the business is remunerative at these prices, if properly conducted: board per week, $8.00 [$233 in 2019]; board with lodging, per week, $10.00 [$292 in 2019]; single meals, 50 cents [$15 in 2019]. This house is furnished with GOOD BEDS, and the sleeping apartments are clean and comfortable.”
“E. M. Sammis, Photographist, Main Street, Walla Walla. Pictures taken in cloudy as well as clear weather. Likenesses of children accurately taken.”
“Bank Exchange Saloon, Marony and Cosgrove, Proprietors. The proprietors have fitted up this Saloon in the best condition for the accommodation of their friends who may desire to patronize them, and no pain has been spared to render this place agreeable and comfortable.
“The bar will always be supplied with the best wines, liquors, and cigars to be procured in San Francisco. Files of the latest papers, European, Atlantic, and California, will be found on the table.
“We desire and intend to make the Bank Exchange what it ought to be—a GOOD HOUSE. TRY US.”
Similar ads ran for the Snug Saloon, Brook Saloon, Arcade Saloon, Walla Walla Brewery, and Challenge Saloon.