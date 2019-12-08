Correction to Dec. 1 column: Owing to an error in the 1860 census tally, 69 females were reported to be living in Walla Walla County. That number was actually 269.

Susan Pickett was professor of music at Whitman College from 1981–2018. She is the author of “Marion and Emilie Frances Bauer: from the Wild West to American Musical Modernism” — a biography about two women born in Walla Walla whose careers in the New York City music scene spanned 1896–1955.