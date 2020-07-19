Part 3
From the Washington Statesman, July 26, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Sunk — The steamer ‘Tenino’ on her downward trip from Lewiston struck a rock about four miles above Wallula on Monday night and was so badly damaged that it was necessary to beach her immediately on her arrival at Wallula.
“She was righted up on the following day and proceeded to Deschutes, where she will have to lay up some time for repairs. She will probably not attempt another trip to Lewiston this summer.”
“The Weather — During the past week the weather has been quite warm, though sufficient air has kept stirring to admit of healthy respiration. While the farmers are having a most favorable time for harvesting their grain, and are doubtless perfectly satisfied with the weather, the people in town are
heartily wishing for rain.”
“Ice Cream — Ice cream refrigerators are becoming as common in our city as lunch tables in Portland. Ice cream is quite a luxury for a mountain town [on] a hot day. Two bits will buy a delicious dish of it ‘heaping full.’”
“A Wife Who Knew How to Let Well Enough Alone — A few weeks after a late marriage the doting husband had some peculiar thoughts when putting on his last clean shirt, as he saw no
appearance of ‘a washing.’
“He thereupon rose earlier than usual one morning and kindled a fire. When hanging on the kettle, he made a noise on purpose to arouse his easy wife. She peeped over the blankets and exclaimed, ‘My dear, what are you doing?’
“He deliberately responded: ‘I’ve put on my last clean shirt, and am going to wash one for myself.’ ‘Very well,’ said his wife, ‘you better wash one for me, too!’”