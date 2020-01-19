Self-efficacy is a person’s belief in their own capability to execute courses of action.
In the fitness world, this means the belief that you can lose weight, become healthier, feel better, build muscle or live without pain.
Primary sources of efficacy include mastering a task, witnessing somebody master the same tasks, receiving encouragement that you can master a task and our own reactive emotions.
Together, these influence the activities a person chooses to pursue, the degree of effort in attaining goals, and the level of persistence a person shows through failures.
It has been shown that self-efficacy can be both a determinant and an outcome of physical activity participation. While self-efficacy usually plays a predominant role in the predicting behavior in the early adoption stages of a physical activity program, it has also been shown to predict the long-term adherence of exercise in adults.
In a fitness world where there are so many activities to choose from, why is believing in ourselves important? And how do we develop this? How do we see ourselves mastering something that we have never tried, seek out others who have mastered the skills we desire, and develop a reaction to exercise that doesn’t make us want to run and hide?
First, we research the way our bodies will feel before, during and after we exercise. Many new exercisers experience elevated heart rates and muscular fatigue, and they suddenly feel anxiety.
The more we understand how our bodies will react, the more we are able to cope with the demands exercise places on the body, and the less anxiety we will feel about an exercise session.
With our new-found research in tow, mastering a task successfully is up next.
When starting a new exercise program, many people jump right into the unknown. We’ve all heard the phrase, “I found this really cool new training program online, and I am going to give it a go.”
While there is nothing wrong with that, often when we start things that are so unfamiliar to us, failures may outweigh successes. This can decrease our confidence and lead us to believe that we can’t attain our goals, essentially the opposite of self-efficacy.
We need to find something we have already mastered, tweak it a little bit, and continue that success.
This could mean that if you used to be a good swimmer, you first start in the water, or if you enjoy lifting weights, starting with a body weight workout.
When we set goals that align with our current wellness ability, and we track what we have already accomplished, we succeed faster, giving us the belief that we can challenge ourselves a little bit more.
Once we have seen ourselves master some tasks in our wellness journey, we can start to seek out others who have similar stories or are further along in their own journeys. The mentality of “if she can do it, I can do it too” is a strong indicator for self-efficacy.
Beginners can start to analyze the habits of successful exercisers to understand how they too can be successful. The more similar the model is to yourself, the greater the impact on creating mastery through this vicarious experience.
Now we can start to imagine ourselves doing what our model is doing through imagery. If we have thoughts of quitting, we can imagine ourselves adhering to the program or how we will look and feel after we have accomplished our goal.
Once we start imagining ourselves for the future, we can start to seek out people we know will encourage us, people who will socially persuade us that we are mastering tasks.
We can develop a support system of like-minded individuals and practice positive self-talk such as “I’ve done it before and I can do it again.” Positive self-talk has been show to not only increase self-efficacy, but also decrease the anxiety during completion of a skill. Now instead of wanting to run and hide, you are saying BRING IT ON.
Self-efficacy is the belief in your own capabilities to succeed, and is both a predictor and an outcome of physical activity. The belief that you can reach goals influences the decision of which activities you pursue, how much effort put forth, and how persistent you will be among the setbacks.
Self-efficacy has been shown to be both a determinant and an outcome of physical activity. You CAN attain being a healthier and happier you. Now how are you going to do it?