Burpees, bench presses, squats, bicep curls, five more reps, another set! The generalized perception of personal trainers is one of torture and pain, sweat and soreness.
But what do personal trainers REALLY do, and do you REALLY need one? Do we just walk around in yoga pants and sneakers and work out for fun? Do we just walk around the gym and look for an open piece of equipment and have you do a couple sets?
The difference a certified trainer can make toward your goals can be astonishing. To become a certified personal trainer, one must pick an accredited institute (National Academy of Sports Medicine, American College of Sports Medicine, American Council on Exercise or others accredited through the NCCA), study the material and take the test to receive certification.
Sounds easy, but the content of the material is more overwhelming than one might realize. General and advanced muscle anatomy, cell function, nutrition, program design and prescription, static as well as movement assessments, are all on the intensive test that the hopeful trainer will have to know to pass the exam.
When a certified personal trainer receives a prospective client, the first thing we do is a static and/or movement assessment. A static, or still standing assessment, will show us postural imbalances, and a movement assessment will show us movement imbalances.
Assessments show us how the body is moving through space and where muscle dysfunction exists. Don’t worry. Everyone has some amount of movement dysfunction — it’s pretty common! However, dysfunction does not allow the body to move to its full potential, and we can see where/what muscles are currently imbalanced.
Imbalanced muscles can cause pain, loss of range of motion, compensation and improper movement patterns. People can live for years with aching joints and sore muscles, and it becomes their “normal,” when personal trainers, like us, can help you feel better.
You can even possibly avoid that surgery that you think you may need.
After a well thought out plan of corrective exercises, and after another assessment showing our client is balanced and pain free, that is when we implement weight-bearing exercises and more dynamic movements.
It is in our client/trainer agreement that we will never prescribe any exercise that is too much or too dangerous for our clients — and we won’t. We use our best judgment and a vast knowledge base for our client’s workouts.
Anyone can make someone tired and sore after a workout, but it is our job to make them feel better and reach their goals.
Whether that is the young kid preparing for sports, the middle-aged adult recovering from a recreational injury, the college athlete looking to make it to the pros, or the older adult wanting more mobility after surgery, it is our job to meet you exactly where you are and help you get to where you want to be.
In most cases, our client’s goals are to be better for competition, and in most cases that “competition” is life.
We are your support system, shoulder to lean on, life coach, friend and confidant. Your overall well-being is top priority to us. We do not plan a workout to see how sweaty you get or if you can throw up.
We plan an hour of your day to help improve your life and feel the best that you can. We give you homework and expect you to do it because we know the benefit of accountability, dedication and discipline.
We do not take pride in your suffering but in your recovery and success. Don’t get me wrong. We can write a workout to make the best of them tired and sore, but first we will establish balance, assess your health, and help you reach your goals.