ur society seems to have always had women under the impression we are supposed to “tone” our bodies and not look “bulky” or “manly.” That hours and hours of cardio, and eating less, will then bestow upon us those Victoria Secret-like, Instagram model body of our “dreams.” That lifting weights was for those “meathead” men, and isn’t for women.
Let’s look into some of the most common reasons society tells women they should not be lifting (heavy) weights, should be detoxing (whatever that is), and other weird things women are told every time they open their social media apps.
“Lifting heavy weights will make a woman bulky.”
Yep. Your bones are going to bulk.
Resistance training (weight lifting) is going to cause good stress on the bones and connective tissue of the body causing them to become stronger. This is a great thing considering as women age we are susceptible to loss of bone density, potentially causing diseases like osteoporosis.
“I’ll look manly if I lift heavy weights.”
Manly? If by manly you mean strong, then yeah!
Heavy resistance training will increase and induce many benefits such as increased endurance, balanced mood and hormone levels, increased athletic endeavors and better sleep, just to name a few. Looking manly shouldn’t even be on a woman’s radar when it comes to thinking about weight lifting — it’s virtually impossible to put on the muscle mass and volume of our male counterparts without some supplemental/caloric intervention. Women have lower levels of testosterone than males, which is the hormone that helps them build and maintain those big muscles. Without some added testosterone into a woman’s diet, it’s just not a reality to look “manly.”
“I want to lose weight, I’ll just stick to cardio.”
While cardiovascular exercise is an important component to a balanced fitness regimen, cardio on its own is not the most efficient way for anyone to lose weight.
Resistance training/weight lifting is a great way for one to build muscle and in turn, the body burns more calories just to maintain that newly gained muscle mass (30-50 more calories burned with each added pound of muscle). So, increased muscle mass equals increased calorie burn.
“I’m going on a detox.”
OK — detox from what? What is it that you are detoxing from? This term has now become such a trigger word in our world, and no one can really come up with what exactly we are detoxing from other than “toxins.”
To be able to change something, we have to identify and/or measure what we are attempting to change. The human body is amazing and has stood the test of time, and does an incredible job of keeping us free of diseases and harm. We have a built-in detoxification system: our skin, kidneys and our liver. Detoxing is exactly what they are for.
(Yes, I am aware of environmental toxins, and the potential argument of a corrupt food industry, but I am speaking straight forward.)
“I just want to tone.”
There is no magic sets, reps or program that will “tone” your body. There are programs for increasing muscle size and muscle strength, both inducing increased strength in some capacity. Let a certified trainer know your goals, and they will put you on a program that is most appropriate for you.
Increased strength for women should be at the forefront of their physical goals by way of lifting weights/resistance training.
Humans are amazing beings, but the resiliency of women is untouched. Let’s not let a photo-shopped, retouched picture of a celebrity “blogger” with a personal chef, trainer, stylist and daily glam squad define our feelings of ourselves, impacting what reality and health actually are.
Kelsie Woelber is a certified personal trainer and a part of the Wellness Staff at the Walla Walla YMCA.