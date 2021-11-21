The ketogenic diet, or keto, was developed over 100 years ago to aid in the treatment of pediatric epilepsy. Although popular and therapeutically effective, the ketogenic diet’s use waned as pharmaceutical drugs became available to treat epilepsy.
A standard ketogenic diet consists of roughly 75% fat, 20% protein and 5% carbohydrates. Tracking all of the food you eat during a day or a week is essential to keeping your body in a state of ketosis. To keep one’s body in a state of ketosis, there are no cheat days. Make no mistake, this diet is not a part-time diet.
Ketoacidosis is often confused with ketosis. Ketoacidosis is a serious complication of diabetes. The body produces high levels of blood acids called ketones because your body cannot produce enough insulin. Ketoacidosis is extremely dangerous, but your body being in a state of ketosis is not.
To put your body into a state of ketosis, you need to restrict the amount of carbohydrates you eat. As your body depletes its glycogen stores, ketone production ramps up.
The human body is extremely adaptable and resilient. Depending on how long you’ve been on the Standard American Diet, it may take two weeks before your system depletes glycogen stored in your muscles, bloodstream and liver.
Fatty liver disease is one of the fastest-growing health problems facing our country. The two leading indicators of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease are Type-2 diabetes and obesity.
Many people believe the ketogenic diet to be bacon, eggs and steak three times a day. The truth is that there are many other forms of fat we can get from the foods we eat.
If you look in the archives of the Union-Bulletin under my name, you will find an article discussing healthy fats. Almost all are from plant-based sources. The list is as follows: avocado, nut butters, coconut, olives/olive oil, ultra-dark chocolate (90%), seeds, nuts and the only one from animal sources, eggs.
As you can see, with a little research, you can find many other healthy sources of “fats.” The American public has been fed a bill of goods that a healthy diet must be low fat! Since the low fat push has been forced on the county, the obesity rate has skyrocketed.
On a ketogenic diet, you must first severely restrict carbohydrates in all its forms. Bread, rice, pasta, root vegetables, beans, most fruits and baked goods should be strictly avoided.
Sugar in nature is actually very rare aside from ripe fruit and honey. Over-eating sugar has been proven to be detrimental to human health. Studies show that high sugar diets are linked to obesity, inflammation, insulin resistance, liver issues and heart disease.
The vast majority of mainstream nutritionists, registered dietitians, doctors and health care professionals believe that the ketogenic diet is a fad. Any weight loss that would come from such a diet would be temporary, mostly consisting of water weight and muscle loss. There is a growing body of evidence that provides proof that keto is not junk science and actually is much closer to how the human body was meant to thrive.
The ketogenic diet is not for the faint of heart. The first few days or even weeks as your body begins to adapt to a ketogenic state can be difficult. The keto flu, constipation, fatigue, lethargy and trouble exercising to your normal levels could happen.
There are no cheat days or cheat meals, drinks or snacks. It’s all in! If you’re not willing to dedicate yourself, it can be dangerous. Eating high amounts of fat and carbs mixed together is a recipe for disaster. Do not take keto lightly. Do your research.
There are many medical doctors who promote a low carb/high-fat diet, or LCHF. Prominent names include Dr. Tim Noakes, Dr. Annette Bosworth, Dr. Stephen Phinney, Dr. Ken Berry, Dr. Jason Fung and Dr. Shawn Baker among others.
Dr. Stephen Phinney, in particular, began his ketogenic journey trying to debunk the efficacy of keto. After much research, he is now one of the leading voices promoting LCHF. Dr. Annette Bosworth, aka Dr. Boz, has put much time and effort into sharing her ketogenic story and the science backing up the theories of the ketogenic lifestyle. Her book “Anyway You Can” is a story of how she saved her mother’s life from cancer by introducing her to keto.
As you can see, there are many voices promoting a low carb/high fat diet, many of whom are medical doctors.
My personal story is also archived in the Union-Bulletin about how I lost 100 pounds by finding my reason why and sticking to a strict diet and exercise program.
As a trainer, I know now that most of the weight lost was attributable to the well-structured diet. I didn’t know about keto or Dr. Boz at the time but knew that baked goods and sugar were not going to be helpful.
I avoided carbs like the plague. It took a year and a half for me to lose 100 pounds, and I’ve been able to keep it all off ever since by following a well-planned keto diet. For those of you who follow my work, I have a new motto: There is no such thing as an essential carb.
As always, best of luck.
