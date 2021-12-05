Have you ever wondered what those long, yellow, strappy things are that you see at many gyms now? Did you know that they were originally created by a Navy SEAL by the name of Randy Hetrick in the ‘90s?
Hetrick wanted to explore the possibilities of improving his strength and mobility through suspension body weight training. In 2007, TRX FORCE launched as a military training program and is incorporated by the U.S. Marine Corps.
All of that might make it sound like TRX, or total body resistance exercise, is a tool only meant for advanced exercisers. On the contrary, the beauty of the TRX system is you can easily modify it to meet an individual’s exercise level.
This also means you can incrementally adjust it to increase the difficulty, thus making it an excellent tool to progress in various body weight exercises.
TRX is a tool that uses the person’s body weight to improve balance and flexibility and develop power and core stability. It consists of two adjustable straps with handles and foot straps attached to an anchor point.
Because of its design, TRX has less compression impact on the joints, giving many people the ability to perform body weight squats for the first time. Weighing just about 2 pounds, the TRX equipment’s design also makes it a very portable training tool.
The balance benefits you can gain from the TRX is high! Yay!
Even though the straps will move some while you exercise, they are also safely fixed to an anchor point, giving you the right amount of stability as well. You use your own body weight and fight against gravity to perform specific movements that require quality engagement from your core muscles.
A stronger core will help improve posture, strengthen joint patterns and increase your balance ability. Thinking about improving some of your yoga moves? The TRX can certainly help. There are even yoga/TRX online classes.
You can go from learning how to squat to performing advanced variations of pushups and core specific movements. TRX enables you to do a standing chest press that mimics a pushup pattern. You start standing almost straight up with your hand in the handles facing away from the TRX as you begin.
Then, as you gain strength, you can move your feet further back, which will increase the intensity of the angle that you have to push yourself up with.
As you progress in your strength and walk your feet further and further back, you will eventually find yourself in an almost horizontal angle, and you’ll soon be able to perform your full body pushup!
Not only is it great for building strength, but it’s also an excellent tool to use in quick exercises that involve jumping or explosive movements. Think plyometric exercises such as jumping, skipping, jump squats and so on.
With the handles used to help support your balance, you can challenge yourself in a safe and effective manner.
There are also many advanced movements that require your feet to be suspended from the ground while your upper body supports you as you perform a challenging pushup or core movement. So if you’re an athlete, the TRX is another excellent training tool to use in your training program.
Whether you’re a beginner in an exercise program, an athlete wanting to improve athletic performance, or just someone who wants to add more to their exercise routine, I highly recommend giving TRX a shot!
