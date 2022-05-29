As a former and current athlete, specifically in volleyball, basketball and weightlifting, one of the most common things I hear complaints about is that of the wretched “jumper’s knee,” also known as patellar tendonitis.
This specific injury is caused when one overuses the knee joint and affects the patellar tendon, which is what connects the kneecap (patella) to the shin bone (tibia).
The force of constantly landing on a hard surface creates a ton of pressure on our poor knees, as I’m sure you can imagine, envisioning the whole top half of your body compressing at a relatively high speed against something like rock or cement all completely on one comparatively small joint — the knee. Not quite earth shattering, but many feel its “bone-shattering” effects.
Having personally experienced this and also having colleagues encounter the same, I can relay what the effects may feel like. It can be anywhere from a sharp pain right under the kneecap to being so intense you can barely walk. It can become difficult to bend the knee and even straighten it completely out!
What are some triggers to jumper’s knee? There are several. Stop-and-go sports like basketball, soccer or tennis, over-training, shoes with poor cushioning or training on a hard surface, jumping improperly, for example during body-weight training, not enough stretching can lead to tight quadricep muscles, which are responsible for extending the knee.
So, what are some actual symptoms that might mean you have jumper’s knee? I’ll list a few: swelling, bruising and redness, leg or calf weakness, pain and tenderness around the patellar tendon (right under your kneecap), and pain with jumping, running, walking, bending or straightening your leg.
All of these are signs of inflammation and that you really “kneed” to give those ol’ boys a break.
How do you do that? By giving them rest from any activity that may be aggravating it. Your body needs time to heal and recover from all the stress you place on it, especially a joint such as the knee where it is involved every single day in almost everything you do.
This could mean stopping such activity anywhere from a day or three up to several weeks or even months, depending on how far you have let it go without treatment.
Additional methods include icing the knee to help with inflammation, elevating the knee, stretching the quadriceps, as well as strengthening opposing muscles such as the calf and hamstring.
The key here is that these are all complimentary, but it will be extremely difficult to fix the problem if you don’t give it rest and time to heal.
If you do not currently deal with patellar tendonitis, what are some things you can do to prevent it from happening?
1. Wear shoes that fit well and support your arch. Proper arch support is vital in absorbing shock and distributing the weight evenly throughout your feet, legs and knees. The same goes for shoes that have too little cushioning.
2. Tight quads and hamstrings. Having tight quads and hamstrings will place extra force on the patellar tendon by pulling it upwards. Stretching and foam rolling these muscles can help greatly.
3. Warm up and cool down before exercising. Warming the muscles and the body will help improve performance as they function better at a temperature of 40 degrees. Cooling down is important for gradually lowering the heart rate, circulating blood and oxygen to muscles, restoring them to the condition they were in before exercise.
4. Gradually increase the intensity of your workouts. Doing this will gradually accommodate your body (muscles, joints and all that) to the demands you intend to place on it and therefore can help with the risk of over training and/or overworking the joints.
Jumper’s knee is quite common. Healthline says: “Among recreational volleyball players, an estimated 14.4% have jumper’s knee. The prevalence is even higher for top professional athletes. An estimated 40-50% of elite volleyball players have jumper’s knee.”
But not only is jumper’s knee preventable, it is also curable. You just need to take the time to recognize and take care of it. Here’s to your next pain-free activity! Stay healthy, humble and hungry. Best of luck!
