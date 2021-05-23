Six p.m. on a Wednesday has struck again: crunch time. You’re off work, you’ve picked up your kids from recently re-started all-day school, perhaps finished sports practice or walked your dog and you’re home.
What to make for dinner?
Chances are, if you haven’t thought about it until now, something easy will be your friend. Boxed pasta with sauce from a jar, a run through the drive-through, eggs on toast. We’ve all been there.
Have you ever made a decision when hungry that you later regretted? Lost all energy for that project you were working on, felt brain fog descend, suddenly felt very down, lashed out or were irritable toward someone you care about, made multiple grocery runs in a week, downed a bunch of junk food and felt blah later, or spent money on takeout you didn’t plan for and didn’t enjoy?
Having a plan can help prevent all of this. You’re not left wondering what to make for dinner when you get home. You’re not out running errands and suddenly starving and deciding to fill up on a frappuccino.
You’re prioritizing feeding yourself nutritious foods at regular intervals and your attitude, energy, fitness training and bank account all benefit.
Not to mention you can work in some fun and delicious meals to share with your family or roommates when you think about it in advance.
The ways that meal-planning functions in real life vary widely, whether you plan out every meal in a given period of time, plan a range of meal ingredients to have on hand for the week, use an app, delegate tasks to other family members, spend a focused period of time on food prep each week, or use a service like Blue Apron or Hello Fresh to take out some of the guesswork.
Crafty people may mine Pintrest and create fancy meal-plan boards; others of us might use sticky notes, whiteboards, or even spreadsheets. I’ve been known to use spreadsheets for backpacking trips with our kids to organize meals by day (and mainly to prevent feeling like my head will explode).
The truth is, different people find success with all of these systems. The key is finding one that works for you in your current season of life.
So get to it. Pick up a pen and paper, set a timer for 15 minutes, and start making lists of all the breakfasts, lunches, and dinners that you like to make or envision making.
This is just a brain dump — so write meals that are super easy as well as fancier or more time-consuming meals you’d like to try cooking. If you’re coming up dry, Google is your friend here. There is no plagiarism in meal-planning.
Next up, set another timer and figure out a system you want to try. Whiteboard? Analog planner? Phone app? Jot down the meals you want to make this week, and make your grocery list accordingly.
And keep it real about the evenings you have commitments — take the pressure off a grand dinner plan and consider a reasonably healthy and time efficient way to feed you and your people.
The important thing is to find a system that works for you; in the future, you can challenge yourself to branch out more with interesting recipes, more advanced techniques, or experimenting with growing some of your own food.
Personally, I have a goal of seeking out and learning from more chefs of color to expand my family’s cultural appreciation. Wherever you are on the spectrum of meal-planning, resolve to take a small step forward to make your life simpler (and more delicious!).