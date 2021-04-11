The word breakfast in English is means to break a fast. Not that long ago, people would not have consumed any food (calories) since dinner at 6 or 7 p.m. the night before and breakfast would end the fast 12 hours later at 7 a.m.
Sixty years ago, Americans ate three meals a day without much snacking between meals, and most of the meals at that time were home-cooked, eaten with your family and prepared with less processed ingredients.
Since then, our society and culture have shifted dramatically. Many of us now lead quick paced and stressful lives, and our country has an obesity epidemic.
Luckily, a lot of evidence and information exists now to help people make better choices regarding food.
Starvation is not having food readily available, and fasting, simply defined, is not eating for certain periods of time by choice, even though food is available. It can be as simple as the 12-hour fast discussed earlier or possibly the popular 16-8 restricted eating regimen, where a person only eats in an eight-hour period and fasts for a 16-hour period out of a 24-hours.
Other popular fasting programs are 18-6, 20-4 and 23-1. The first number represents the hours that you are in a fasted state, and the second number represents the time frame for which you can consume food. 23-1 is referred to as “one meal a day” or OMAD. The next longest interval program is “one meal every other day” or OMEOD.
As well as the differing time frames you can fast, there are also two fasting pathways. The first pathway is a strict (classic) fast where only water is allowed during the fast, and the second is slightly more generous, allowing the consumption of black coffee, tea and bone broth.
At the start, many people have hunger pangs and have found that sucking on salt crystals reduces the intensity of the cravings. If you can diminish those difficult short-term periods, you may have greater success.
There is a lot of research to support the effectiveness of fasting and its benefits for weight loss and overall health. Our bodies are designed to endure, and even thrive, under periods of deprivation. As your blood sugar drops, your liver will begin to convert glycogen to glucose in an effort to keep things running smoothly.
Once the liver is empty, ketone production ramps up to fuel activity and gluconeogenesis (making new glucose) begins to reverse engineer sugar from other sources to fuel your brain.
Throughout fasting, there is a good chance you will consume fewer calories over time, helping you achieve your weight loss goals
Although there is a lot of research, there are also some myths regarding fasting. A few include your body cannibalizing muscle, hunger pangs intensifying, decreasing metabolism and energy, lack of focus and your body going into starvation mode. None of these are true in the context of short-term intermittent fasting. In fact, many studies have shown the opposite to be true such as a drop of insulin levels, aiding in fat burning, increase in human growth hormone, and muscle gain, and reparation of cells and mitochondria.
Intermittent fasting has been practiced through all of human’s time here on earth. We have been designed to handle short-term interruptions in our food supply, but with any change in your lifestyle, individuals should speak with their doctor before pursuing long periods of fasting.
Women who are pregnant or nursing, children, people with a history of eating disorders, anyone malnourished or anybody who has diabetes or trouble regulating blood sugar, has low blood pressure or anyone taking certain medications should talk to their health care team.
The goal here is to inform people that there is an effective tool to help improve your overall health.
It’s your life. Take control.
If you have struggled and done some yo-yo dieting in the past, research intermittent fasting and see if it would work for you. Start small, maybe cut out sugary snacks or not eating after dinner. Once your body gets used to a few small changes, take some more baby steps. This might be a tool to finally help you achieve your goals!
As always, best of luck!