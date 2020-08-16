If I actually knew the secret to keeping weight off after successfully losing it, I would be as rich as names like Gates, Buffet and Zuckerberg. That being said, I do know a thing or two about this topic!
In this article I’m going to highlight all of the other articles I’ve been lucky enough to have published in our local newspaper. This article makes a baker’s dozen. Hooray!
Five and a half years ago, I started my weight loss and fitness quest. The exact time was 1:00 p.m. on November 9, 2014 (more on that later).
At that time I weighed 282 pounds. I knew that I was heading for disaster. Stroke, heart attack, diabetes or cancer could strike at any time. I had to come up with a plan, but how? (KISS! — Keep It Simple Stupid.) Diet and exercise.
The topics I’ve covered over the past four years have come from three categories. Exercise, nutrition and the power of the mind to affect behavior. Let’s start with the last first.
Turning your life around is hard! The most important thing is to start with your reason why. Define it narrowly, be specific. Write it down. Post it on the refrigerator door. Put a reminder on your phone. If your why is compelling enough, nothing can stand in your way.
Next is goal setting. SMART goals are a tool trainers use to help their clients: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, Time-driven. Short, medium and long-term goals aid the process by breaking down a daunting task into more manageable steps and give little victories on the way to reaching your big goal.
Exercise and fitness is the next category. First, prepare. Have your gym bag packed always. Don’t give yourself an excuse to not go workout. Prepare your body for your workout with a warm-up. If you pull a muscle or get injured, you could be down for weeks and your goals will be delayed.
Make your workout fun! Group exercise brings some comradery and accountability to your routine.
If working out solo, there are many apps for your phone that keep things engaging. One I like is Run Zombie Run, where you pretend to out-run zombies, while keeping to a certain pace or have zombies eat your brains.
If you have limited time, introduce compound and integrated movements into your regimen. Compound means using many different muscle groups at a time. Examples are squats, bench presses, overhead presses, lunges, rows and deadlifts.
Integrated exercise is combining two or more exercises into one movement pattern. A squat in combination with a bicep curl and an overhead press is a good example. Now give me 20 burpees, and you’ll get what I’m talking about.
NEAT is another concept I’ve covered previously. The most simple form of NEAT practice is taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Make simple choices that get you to move more and use modern conveniences less — use your bike, if at all practical.
Muscle confusion is simply mixing up your routine — not doing the same things for months on end, mix it up and keep your muscles guessing.
If permanent weight loss is your goal, 80% of your journey and new lifestyle revolves around your food choices. Prepare!
Set out a weekly menu, make a shopping list, and stick to it. Have the healthy foods your body needs accessible at all times. The crisper drawer in your fridge is not where veggies go to die. Prepare them and put them where you see them first.
Research what kind of diet will work best for you and your family. Be mindful of unhealthy snack choices midday and right before bedtime.
Fats are good for you, as long as they’re the right kind. Your body needs fat for many metabolic purposes. Fats are calorie dense, don’t overdo it. Avocados, coconut, olives, seeds, nuts, and dark chocolate all contain healthy fats. Be aware of the calorie content in beverages. Sugar-sweetened beverages are a leading contributor to our nation’s obesity epidemic. Drink more water.
At 1:00 p.m. on November 9, 2014, I had an epiphany. It was that singular moment, that nexus point, in my life where I instantly knew I had to make that lifestyle change. All who make that giant lifestyle shift need that spark moment. The genesis must come from deep within you. YouTube videos and books can help, but this is your life, take charge!
Remember my two mottos: Food is fuel and medicine, and you can’t out-train a bad diet! I wish you well and best of luck in your new life.