As spring has sprung yet again, you longingly peer out the window at the sunshine. Not being able to contain your excitement for longer days, you bounce up out of your chair and rush outside. You can feel the warmth of the sunshine’s glow, the breeze of the cool spring air, and the smell of freshly cut grass. You slip off your shoes and take your first step into the cold, green grass and immediately you feel calm. Walking over to the flower beds, you begin to touch the budding plants, rustle some dirt around through your fingers, only to notice your nerves from the day begin to soothe and your mind begin to settle. Continuing to traipse through the changing meld of grass and dirt, you slowly feel as if you can tackle anything today will throw at you.
So often we are all encouraged to live “clean” lives, and I fear this may be taken the wrong way. Of course, I’m not saying we should be willingly jumping into dumpsters on a regular basis, but sometimes things that can contain pretty harmful dirt, like a dumpster, are lumped into all things dirt-related, such as gardening. Doing this even unknowingly makes us less inclined to find our inner child and really “play in the dirt.” This simple, child-like act is actually one of the healthiest activities you can do to begin to live a healthier lifestyle, both physically and mentally.
Dirt, commonly called soil, has been found to have many physical and mental benefits such as anti-inflammatory properties, beneficial gut microorganisms, and natural anti-depressants. A 2019 study from the University of Colorado, Boulder, isolated an anti-inflammatory fat produced by soil and tested it in rats’ white blood cells, finding that it actually decreased markers of inflammation. The researchers concluded that the anti-inflammatory properties in this fat, can be used therapeutically and as a “stress-reducing” mechanism. The more we are exposed to it, the more our bodies are able to respond to stress in better ways. It’s no wonder that activities like gardening have been said to be tranquil and calming activities — they physically are!
Likewise, a study done by the Institute of Soil Research, University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna, found that soil does in fact contribute to a healthy gut. Soil provides beneficial gut microorganisms that aid in every day digestion and immune defense. Even the smallest exposure, regularly, can help your gut begin to produce healthier bacteria that help fight off unwanted diseases and sickness.
As well as stress reducing fats and healthy gut bacteria, dirt also has a natural antidepressant. An article written by Bonnie L. Grant, Certified Urban Agriculturist, states that Mycobacterium Vaccae, a bacterium that is naturally occurring in dirt, is said to mirror the effect on neurons that certain anti-depressant drugs have. It also encourages the body to produce more serotonin, the “happy hormone.” In fact, many different studies have also been done regarding individuals who grow up in a more rural environment versus those who don’t. Those who grew up in a rural environment tend to be around more dirt and livestock than individuals living in a more urban environment. Spoiler alert, the individuals who grew up in the rural environments showed more resilience to stress, sickness, and all-around happiness both in youth and adult life.
Let’s all consider how we spend our days as adults — do we spend much time outside, or inside? When was the last time we went barefoot in the grass or did some digging in the dirt? Such uncomplicated actions can have some wonderful outcomes for our health. Maybe playing in the dirt isn’t so bad after all. Let’s take a lesson from the youth and remember what it feels like to slip off our shoes only to take that first step into the cold, green grass.