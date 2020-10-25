We’ve all been through it: Being hyped to start a new exercise or nutrition program, on track for weeks, and then a birthday comes up, family comes to visit or you go on vacation. We let loose on our eating plan for a few nights or don’t exercise for a few days and the next morning wake up feeling guilty and abandon all the weeks we have succeeded.
When we get into this cycle, we start to think it’s inevitable that we will fail and begin to feel like it doesn’t even matter, so why try …
But it does matter. In-fact, one very big thing matters: grit. You’ve probably heard the word thrown around, and you can use toughness, fortitude or pluck instead, but it all means the same.
Grit is the amount of effort you put into something in order to reach a goal that means something in the context of the world, and it feeds off passion and perseverance.
First, you need to ask yourself why you want to start an exercise program, get into a healthy living routine or eat better. Many of us have reasons outside ourselves such as “I want to enjoy hiking with my spouse” or “I want to teach my kids healthy habits for their own life.” Or it’s part of finding something that means something to you and benefits others. Easy enough right? If you’ve already thought about why you want to start, you are halfway there — that’s passion.
Second, consider perseverance. This is the half of the grit equation that we all tend to struggle with in some way, shape or form. This is where we hit a bump in our plans, and we stop motoring forward, and instead watch our goals ride off into the sunset without us. But it doesn’t have to be hard, it just requires two ways to keep you on track.
You’ve heard time and time again that goals matter, but how you set up goals matters too. Think about what your overall goal is and work your way up from there. For example, teaching your kids healthy nutritional habits for life might be the ultimate goal for starting a healthy eating plan. Working towards that goal can look like having your kids help cook meals with balanced ingredients at least three times a week. Part of your goal also could be teaching your kids to cook five balanced meals for lunch and dinner per week. Complimenting this goal — since you need ingredients to cook these meals — you could have the goal of getting healthy items at the store. Further, a goal at the most basic level could be making a list and planning your meals for the week.
These goals support the perseverance needed to go after your ultimate goal: Going to the store with a list of healthy items helps so that you don’t grab unhealthy items. If you only have unhealthy items you won’t be able to make balanced meals. If you can’t make balanced meals, then your kids can’t help you make them. If your kids can’t help you make them, then they won’t learn healthy nutritional habits for life.
Setting up goals that feed off each other gives you the feeling of success and the ability to move forward towards your ultimate goal.
The second, that goes hand in hand with setting up a ladder of goals is the notion of a growth mindset. Remember that pesky feeling of thinking we will just fail so we shouldn’t even bother? That’s taking setbacks as evidence that you don’t have the right stuff.
A growth mindset represents a belief that you can do better, regardless of how many times you have failed. Instead of saying “Well, at least you tried,” start thinking “That didn’t work, how did I approach it and how could I make it better.” Instead of saying “This is hard, don’t feel bad you can’t do it,” start thinking “This is hard, don’t feel bad if you can’t do it yet.”
Passion and perseverance are the epitome of grit. It determines how many times we get back up after we fall back down. It takes effort.
We can take a different route to our ultimate goal, just as long as we continue working to get there.
We can believe we can do better, and we can start to eat healthy, and exercise more, it just takes a bit of pluck.
Do you want to watch your ultimate goal ride off into the sunset without you or do you want to race beyond it?