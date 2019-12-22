I’ve been teaching fitness classes at the YMCA for over 20 years, including dance and step aerobics, indoor group cycling, and most currently water aerobics.
But no matter what class I teach, I am often asked the same question: What is the best form of exercise?
And without going into detail or getting too personal, my answer is always the same: The one that you enjoy doing and will continue to do. Period.
I continue to stand by that statement, even though I know there is always more to the story.
People change and evolve and age. What was fun in your 20s may not be fun in your 30s, 40s, or 50s. Case in point. I took up jogging in my early 20s and played recreational women’s soccer. I was never great at either, but I had fun, and that was what was important.
In my 30s, I took aerobic classes at the local community center where I lived in the Methow Valley. I also skied in the winters and swam in the summers while being a mom to a baby and a 4-year-old.
By the end of the decade, and after moving to Walla Walla and living across the street from the Y, I bought a membership to the Y, but only watched from my bedroom window as people came and went. I had no motivation to exercise, even though I had paid good money to do so.
By my 40s, I still had my Y membership and took occasional fitness classes in the evenings after teaching school all day. It felt good to exercise, and I liked the social interaction.
Then something changed in my mid 40s. It was the era of Susan Powter’s “Stop the Insanity!” And Dean Ornish’s “Eat More, Weigh Less” low-fat eating.
I read their books and found my motivation. I started cycling outdoors. I changed my eating habits to low-fat and high-volume. And I lost weight. Lots of it.
I became an avid road cyclist and began training for the Big Ride Across America the following year. I hired a personal trainer at Body Designs Gym (since trainers were not available yet at the Y), and for the first time in my life lifted free weights, gaining muscle and losing fat.
By the summer of 1998, riding 3,254 miles in 47 days with a cohort of 750 cyclists became the biggest physical accomplishment of my life.
Those couple years before the Big Ride were also when I began teaching aerobic classes at the Y. And the year after the ride, I started teaching spinning/indoor group cycling.
I had found my passion and my niche. I loved outdoor cycling, so indoor cycling was easy to continue. For the next 20+ years, in fact. Even after I stopped riding outdoors after a freak accident left me with a shattered wrist and a new-found fear, I continued to love teaching indoor cycling to Y members.
Until last summer when I was asked if I wanted to teach a water class for the summer. Who me? Yes, I loved swimming, but I had never taught a water-based aerobics class. And frankly, I had never considered it. But I said yes, and it was the best decision of my life.
In case you haven’t been counting the decades, I was now in my late 60s, and my body and motivation was changing. Functional fitness and long-term health became my first priority over outward appearance. And despite being a basically healthy senior citizen, new aches and pains were beginning to surface.
But in the water, I could do anything and everything (well, almost). And that’s where you’ll find me today. Teaching three water-based classes and loving it.
So what’s the point of this personal narrative? To show that the best exercise is the one you like to do and will continue to do. And even though your interests, goals, lifestyle, and age may change, that form of exercise can (and should) change with you.