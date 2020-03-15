For decades, centuries and millennia, our ancestors didn’t have to worry about NEAT. NEAT is an acronym for non-exercise activity thermogenesis.
No, our forefathers had to work their fannies off so they didn’t starve.
Nowadays, most of us have to go to the gym, go for a walk, or find another activity to burn some calories.
Our modern culture comes with a heavy price tag. In exchange for machines and automated systems doing our work for us, we have to devise strategies to keep from gaining weight and getting fat. A quick look around will tell you we are losing the battle.
A large part of that price is increased spending on health care. Risk of diabetes, cancer, heart attacks and strokes are all increased with weight gain.
A quick review of my grandparent’s NEAT: Both would get up at 5 a.m.
Emmet: check mules, check fences, prepare harnesses, repair equipment, then breakfast. Work ‘til noon in the sun, rain, wind or frost, then lunch. Work the rest of the day, day after day, year after year, decade upon decade.
Gladys: start fire in stove, check chickens, get eggs, make bread (you get the idea)!
I wish that I could go back in time for a few days and experience the grueling work load they endured. Needless to say, no need for a gym membership.
Enough of my rant. Now some ideas about how we can use the concept of NEAT to help us lose weight, or at least keep us from gaining weight.
NEAT is defined as all the calories burned during a day that are not being burned while sleeping, eating or during sports-type exercise. The most basic strategy is to take the stairs instead of the elevator, and that is a great start, but NEAT is so much more.
Let’s explore the most easily implemented ways to increase calorie burn during a normal day.
Go for a walk! Step counters worn on the wrist are very inexpensive now. Studies have shown people who wear them, and actually keep track, log more steps.
Again, taking the stairs is just another form of walking, however, more muscles are involved to propel you up those stairs. As a bonus, more muscles are used, therefore more calories are burned.
If possible or practical, reorganize your transportation. Too many of us will climb into that horseless carriage just to go a few blocks. Bike to work or to do errands. You won’t have to find parking. Just remember to wear a helmet!
While at work, try not to sit all day. Standing or variable desks are a great alternative, and those hours not sitting will pay off with more calories burned and overall better health. Changing your workday habits is going to potentially have the greatest effect on NEAT.
Other little tips may be standing and stretching a couple of minutes every hour. Use your step watch, they all have movement reminders. Walk at lunch instead of sit, or walk to the sandwich shop instead of having them deliver.
Can you see that the basic principle revolves around you and your day-to-day choices?
Another huge area we Americans struggle with are weekends. Being mindful for five days and blowing it all up on Friday night through Sunday is a recipe for disaster.
Rake your own leaves, mow your lawn, walk the golf course, or just get off the sofa for a few minutes every hour. We all tend to underestimate our calorie intake and overestimate our calorie burn — don’t do that!
Start tracking with myfitnesspal or something similar. Tracking has proven results. Take ownership of your health and choices. Make an investment in your healthy future by beginning today. Every great journey started with one step forward!
Even though this article is about NEAT, I feel compelled to mention the obvious. Your food choices are 80% of your weight loss or maintenance program.
Please be mindful seven days a week about the calories you eat and drink. Obesity has reached epidemic proportions in our country. There is no need for any of us to suffer the consequences of being overweight. Many resources are at your finger tips to help.
Make today the day you resolve to put your healthy future first. Sometimes I have to coach people to be a little selfish! After all, if your health deteriorates, you won’t be able to care for loved ones.
Once again, I will mention my two mottos: You can’t out-train a bad diet, and food is fuel and medicine. As always, I wish you well and best of luck in 2020!