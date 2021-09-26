I’ve had an affinity for trees since I was young — climbing trees, swinging from trees, playing under trees and eating from our fruit trees.
It seems I have always felt connected to trees. What I didn’t know then was how I was receiving healing benefits from trees.
There are currently a couple of “official” names for this: forest medicine, the science of using nature to heal yourself and forest bathing (in Japanese this is Shinrin Yoku), healing through tree energy.
The proposed benefits include better sleep, improved mood, less aggressive/hostile behavior and a boost to the immune system.
From this simplistic list, the underlying reasons for the benefits are said to lower the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline, suppress the sympathetic or “fight or flight” system, enhance the parasympathetic “rest and recover” system and lower blood pressure and increase heart rate variability.
Trees have the ability to provide the essentials for all living things to thrive: oxygen and the power to remove carbon dioxide so that the air we breathe is healthier.
If we stop and close our eyes and remember a time we were in a forest or a park, we may be able to bring to our senses the refreshing, energizing smell and how it made us feel.
Trees release antimicrobial essential oils, called phytoncides, that have a host of health benefits for people. Some say that even looking at nature can increase our levels of anti-inflammatory cytokines, proteins that tell our immune system to work harder.
With technology at our fingertips, we can test this by mindfully watching a nature scene or video and noting how we feel after. Of course, if we are able to be physically present in nature connecting through our senses we increase the benefits greatly.
In the book “Poems of Earth and Spirit” by Kai Siedenburg, she lists 10 ways to deepen your connection when you’re in nature:
Unplug. When you go into nature, you have a precious opportunity to unhook from the endless distractions of the virtual world and nourish mind, body and spirit.
Be present. When you’re truly present in nature, you’re more available to receive the abundant gifts that await you.
Open your senses. Your senses are gateways to the natural world and when they are open you can experience it more fully.
Expand your range of motion. Movement is a potent language that speaks volumes about our relationship to our surroundings and by bringing more awareness to how we move we can engage with greater aliveness, creativity and joy.
Slow down. If you’re constantly on the move, you’ll cover a lot of ground, but also miss a lot of what’s happening around you.
Listen deeply. Listening is a powerful act, essential to any kind of relationship-including with the natural world.
Go solo. Humans are fascinating creatures who tend to absorb a lot of attention when they are near so going alone allows you to see, hear and feel more of the natural world, including birds and other creatures.
Make friends. Making friends with “other” beings and natural places is easier than you may think and more like making friends with people than you might expect.
Honor the sacred. We humans have an inherent longing to connect with something greater than ourselves and nature offers perhaps the most effortless and enjoyable path to that communion.
Give thanks. When we’re out in nature, we receive many gifts — tangible ones like beauty, shade and berries and less tangible ones like peace, healing and inspiration.
I encourage you to do your own research into the benefits of forest medicine and forest bathing and how connecting with nature nurtures and heals our mind, body and spirit.
I leave you with a favorite quote by John Muir, “And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul.”
