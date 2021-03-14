Have you ever felt like a zombie at work, walking around muttering “Need more coffee?” Have you ever felt non-productive because you were too tired to even think, let alone make decisions? Do you keep getting sick and injured in the gym even though you don’t think you are pushing yourself too hard?
If you find yourself nodding to these questions, then you are not alone. You probably just need more sleep.
These days, many Americans find themselves getting less sleep even while our lifestyles are getting busier. According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults need 7-9 hours per night, but we only average 6½ hours per night.
Lack of sleep not only negatively affects mood, relationships and the ability to think clearly, but also can increase the risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer.
Chung in 2019 found that on-call physicians who slept only four hours a night had decreases in DNA repairs and antioxidant capacities and a 25% increase in DNA breakage … from only one night of poor sleep.
Sleep can make a lot of tasks better, but the likelihood is high that you are not getting enough.
Sleeping less than you need can also contribute to a decrease in immunity and an increase in injury risk. Prather et al, in 2015, found that when the amount of sleep goes down, inflammation goes up, and the body has a harder time fighting pathogens and infections. They also found that people who got under five hours of sleep posed a 42.5% greater chance of catching the common cold when exposed to the virus.
Van Rosen et al, in 2016, found that sleeping less than eight hours a night came with an increased risk of injury by 1.7 times. Sleep doesn’t just affect your mood and ability to think clearly. It also impacts the way we fight off diseases, perform physically and make neural connections.
Every time you fall asleep, there are four phases your body goes through to prepare you for the next day.
Stage one is the fuzzy in between of not fully awake but not quite asleep. This is the stage where random-fire neutrons start to fire in somewhat unity, preparing you for the stage two.
The second stage is termed “light sleep” and is categorized by the brain sorting through the data from experiences and newly learnt memories to help them stick. This stage also restores energy, and cultivates alertness.
The third stage of sleep is termed “deep sleep” and is the stage where the brain is repairing the body from the harmful effects of stress. There are dramatic decreases in the amount of deep sleep we get as we age, so aging is associated with memory decline.
The last stage is called rapid eye movement, or REM. In this sleep stage, the brain is able to integrate new information with past experiences to help solve problems and gain insights. This stage is especially important to improve creativity and increase cognitive skills. This is also the stage where you experience surreal and vivid dreams.
Each stage presents a unique benefit to our body and can fluctuate based on when you go to bed. For example, deep sleep occurs for longer periods at the start of the night, which is why it feels less restful upon waking when you go to bed later than your regular time.
REM sleep occurs in the opposite direction, so you may lose neural connections for problem solving if you wake up earlier than you usually do. If you think that you aren’t getting enough sleep, or are just interested in getting better sleep, then the best way to start is to look into these five sleep strategies.
The first strategy is sleep hygiene. This means avoiding sleep inhibitors (caffeine, alcohol, nicotine) close to bedtime, having a bedtime routine, unplugging early and turning off the lights.
The second strategy is to make sure the environment you are sleeping in is cozy/comfortable, as dark as possible and has an ideal temperature of 65 degrees.
The third is napping, if you can find 20 minutes during your day.
The fourth is starting to include a set of practices to calm the mind and focus intently, much like you would with breath meditation.
The fifth and final strategy is physical activity. The National Sleep Foundation found that people who exercise reported better sleep than those who don’t.
Sleep is important; it affects our mood, relationships, critical thinking skills, creativity, risk of heart disease and diabetes, immunity to common diseases and injury risks.
Lack of sleep also makes us feel like zombies who are unproductive and can’t make decisions.
If you think about self-care today, think about the ways in which to not only sleep more, but sleep better. Your mental, physical and emotional well-being depends on it.