We have always been told that sleep is important to our health. But what really does it mean? What does sleep do for your body? For starters, when you are asleep, your brain does some “housekeeping.” Basically, while you’re sleeping, your body is growing muscles, repairing tissues and balancing hormones. In short, sleep is important because it impacts so many different things. When you have enough sleep, you are able to use the frontal part of your brain. However, when you haven’t gotten enough sleep, you use more emotion.
I’ve found that most Americans are sleep deprived. We’re so busy and so stressed and we don’t sleep. The amount of harm and damage that stress can do to your body isn’t good. Which is why we need sleep more than ever! When you haven’t gotten enough sleep, you are more likely to get sick. Have you ever heard of sleep debt? This is getting less sleep than your body needs over time. Sleep debt can be manageable at first, but after time it will become overwhelming. One way to know if you have sleep debt is drowsiness, this would be explained as a red alert. But as this sleep debt mounts higher and higher, the health consequences increase. With more sleep debt, we grow more at risk for weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, stroke and memory loss.
But good news, you can pay back this sleep debt! For optimal functioning and health, you should eliminate your sleep debt. This can be done by gradually extending your sleep duration. But be patient with your body; paying back your sleep takes more than one night or weekend. When you go to sleep at night affects how long and well you sleep. In fact, going to bed somewhere between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. is ideal. But going to bed after 3 a.m. almost always guarantees poor sleep. It is important to create a sleep sanctuary. Your bedroom is a place for sleep and other restful activities. Try to keep the television, computer, phone, and any other distractions out of that space. Another tip is to get regular exercise and good nutrition! I recommend exercise because it reduces stress and anxiety as well as can have positive effects on your body clock.
There are some common myths about sleep that need to be busted. One common myth is that you can get too much sleep, this is not true. If you slept 12 hours, it’s because you were in a sleep debt and your body was trying to pay back the debt. Another common myth is that naps are bad, this is false as well. The only time that naps are bad are when they interfere with your quality of sleep at night. One more common myth is that alcohol helps you sleep, this is false. Alcohol does help you fall asleep, but it does not help you sleep or keep you asleep.