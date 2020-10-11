Though it’s hard to imagine winter coming on a day as beautiful as the one outside my window as I write this, autumn equinox has indeed come, and here we are, six and a half months into our lives forever changed, fall in the time of COVID.
Our kids are “back” in school, however that looks at the moment, a second wave is coming, though our country never quite kicked the first, and where normally fall can feel like a fresh lease on a new year, with new planners, back to school excitement and the celebration of Jewish New Year, this particular fall we might already be feeling a certain level of anxiety and energy drain.
So, with pandemic summer over and many more months of pandemic life looming ahead of us, it may be time to make some adjustments and cultivate a new rhythm.
A good friend recently shared words from Dr. Aisha Ahmad, a Canadian political scientist:
“The six month mark in any sustained crisis is always difficult. We have all but adjusted to this ‘new normal,’ but might now feel like we’re running out of steam … In my experience, this is a very normal time to struggle or slump. I always hit a wall six months into a tough assignment in a disaster zone. The desire to “get away” or “make it stop” is intense ... it’s like clockwork. This time, our crisis is global and there is nowhere to run. That’s okay ... there is life on the other side. Right now, it feels like we are looking ahead at a long, dark wintery tunnel. But … this is our next major adaptation phase. We’ve already relearned how to get groceries, host meetings, and even teach classes. And we have found new ways to be happy and have fun. But as the days get shorter and colder, we need to be ready to innovate again.”
“Right now,” Dr. Ahmad continues, “if you can meet your obligations and be kind to your loved ones, you get an A+. Also, don’t be afraid that your happiness and creativity are gone for the rest of this marathon. Not true. I assure you that it will soon break and you will hit a new stride. But today, roll with it. Clear away less challenging projects. Read a novel. Download that meditation app. Frankly, even though we cannot physically leave this disaster zone, try to give yourself a mental or figurative ‘shore leave.’ Short mental escapes can offer respite and distance from the everyday struggle. Take more mental ‘leave’ until you clear the wall.”
As you pause to prioritize caring for yourself and your loved ones within the intense demands of a pandemic, consider what metrics you are using to score your days. We’ve already learned working at home with children looks different than in the office. Weather changes and school commitments bring a new daily flow.
What is helpful for you? Getting outside in nature every day might be your main metric. Or maybe it’s the practice of staying calm, and taking a break if you feel oversaturated emotionally.
A few of the bumpers I’ve put into place: limiting my news intake to weekdays, not taking my phone to bed, finishing the day with a five minute meditation from Simple Habit, which has helped me to fall asleep much more quickly.
Maybe for you it’s making time to call a loved one regularly, choosing an organization to support people dealing with debilitating healthcare costs, raking an elderly neighbor’s leaves or setting up a (sanitized) book trade with friends.
Figuring out ways to be kind and gracious to ourselves and those around us, while letting many things go, will help us take on this new iteration of pandemic life. As fun as manicures, vacation weekends, wine tasting or long outdoor adventures can be, many times self care is much less glamorous. Getting in for your doctor check-up or dental cleaning. Picking up a medication. Moving your body each day and getting out into the fresh air.
Stay masked, stay distanced, stay safe and take good care. We will get to the other side of this. If you see me, say hi and know that you’re not alone.