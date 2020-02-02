Have you ever wondered why your body hurts, and why no amount of exercise or stretching seems to help?
It could be that you have poor posture, and unless you are willing to take corrective measures to improve your posture, no amount of exercise is going to fix it.
Let’s take a look at some daily activities (or inactivity) that could be the culprit when it comes to poor posture. How many of you sit at a desk all day?
Is your head forward looking at your computer screen? Are your shoulders slumped? Are you bent at the waist, putting stress on your lumbar spine? How about household activities? Are you bent over the sink washing dishes, or perhaps out in the yard doing your gardening?
These are all activities that can lead to poor posture and cause pain in our bodies.
Let’s get a little more specific and take one of many examples that contribute to poor posture and imbalance in the body — the woman who wears high heels. Let’s start at the ankles and talk about how this can be the beginning point for problems.
Wearing high heels will cause the Achilles tendon (the back of the ankle) to be tight, and the front of the ankle to become over-stretched. This is going to cause restriction in the ankle making it a rigid joint. The ankle is supposed to be a mobile joint, meaning it can move in a number of different ways.
If the ankle is forced to become more rigid, the knee must compensate and become more mobile. Yikes! This will lead to knee pain, as the knee is supposed to be a stable joint.
Let’s now move up the body to the hips. The hips are designed to be mobile, and like the ankle, they should move in multiple directions. If we have caused the knee to be mobile by messing up our ankles, the hips are going to be confused.
The hips are even more inhibited when we sit at a desk all day and then go home and sit on the couch because we are too tired to exercise. When we sit, sit, and sit some more, what do you think that does to our lower back or lumbar spine?
You guessed it! It has to compensate for the hips and begins to move in a more mobile versus stable way. Do you have low back pain? This could be part of the problem.
We’re not done yet, so let’s now move to the mid back. The mid back is supposed to be more mobile, allowing you to turn easily from side to side. If the low back is now too mobile because of other compensation in the body, it is forced to be more stable and now limits our range of motion.
Moving to the base of our neck, where the back and the shoulders meet, we should be stable, and then moving a bit higher our neck goes mobile. This mobility allows us to turn our head side to side easily, but if everything below the neck is no longer functioning within its range of motion, we now have a stiff neck and lots of pain!
Does this resonate with anyone?
Now that we have covered the body from ankles to neck, let’s talk about the shoulder. Many people these days have shoulder pain, and many have had replacements.
The shoulder is a complicated part of our bodies. There are numerous muscles and tendons that attach to the shoulder, making it very difficult to treat pain and discomfort. The shoulder is a mobile joint that needs to move frequently and in different directions.
If we are slouching at our desks, or hovering over our garden, or perhaps frequently doing laundry or washing dishes for hours, we will most likely not get our shoulders working in full range of motion and will experience tightness and discomfort.
So, now that we know more about our problems and the possible causes, what do we do to fix them?
First of all, you have to get moving. Long periods of sitting or hunching are only going to make these problems worse. Get up from your desk more frequently. Walk the stairs instead of taking the elevator. Go for a walk on your lunch break instead of, once again, sitting to eat.
Along with more activity, we must also get back our range of motion. If you are tight, stretch, and be specific. Focus on those areas you know are tight and overused.
Another option would be to have a personal trainer give you an assessment. This assessment will tell you your compensations and discrepancies. Once you gain this information you can then start working on ways to correct your issues. Your trainer will guide you through stretch and strength exercises, and may even give you some homework.
So, don’t just sit there. Get up and start moving. Get yourself to the gym, and find a trainer who best suits you. Your body will thank you!