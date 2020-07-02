With longer days and warmer temperatures, summer has everyone excited to be outside more often. BBQ’s, pool time, boating and camping are all summer favorites for people in our valley. With more outside time comes more exposure to sun, and sunshine has great benefits including mood enhancement and increased production of Vitamin D.
Living in the Pacific Northwest, we experience all seasons. It is thought that the long, cold winters and damp, wet falls combined with the lack of sunlight can potentially cause a person to suffer from a mood disorder referred to as Seasonal Affective Disorder. The lack of sunlight is thought to be associated with lower levels of serotonin— a hormone responsible for enhancing mood.
The production of serotonin in the body is thought to increase in the presence of sunlight. There doesn’t seem to be a “magic amount” of sunlight needed to boost one’s serotonin levels, but some studies have shown that simply exposing one’s face to natural light, especially in the mornings, can have immediate effects on one’s mood.
Having regular exposure to sunlight helps us maintain healthy hormones and chemical systems in our body.
Melatonin is a chemical that is produced during the day (exposure to natural light) and is released during evening hours (lack of sunlight) and makes us tired. Having balanced melatonin levels helps us sleep better, and the lack of sun exposure can disrupt the production of melatonin and, thus, the quality of sleep we are getting.
Vitamin D plays a vital part in the inner workings of the human body. Vitamin D helps our system absorb calcium — that which helps promote growth and maintenance of strong bones.
Vitamin D also plays a role in our immune system and helps decrease inflammation. It is found naturally in some foods (oily fish), and it is added to our milk — a practice regulated by the FDA.
Our skin naturally makes Vitamin D when a large amount of skin is exposed to sun, specifically UVB rays, for prolonged periods of time.
The vitamin D receptor is expressed in our immune cells (B cells, T cells, and antigen presenting cells). These immunologic cells have the ability to process active vitamin D — which means all the benefits of vitamin D are going straight to our immune system and boosting its ability to fight disease.
Thirteen to 30 minutes of morning/midday sun exposure three-four times a week is enough to maintain normal, healthy levels of Vitamin D in caucasian adults.
The amount of sunlight needed can vary depending on skin color, where you live in the world and diet. Individuals with more melanin will need to increase the time they are exposed to sunlight because melanin acts like a natural sunscreen and can inhibit the body’s ability to absorb UVB rays.
So enjoy a healthy dose of sunshine for your body and mind.