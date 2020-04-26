Have you ever been stuck on a problem and you just couldn’t seem to figure it out? Ever had a negative thought that just would not leave your mind?
Your brain is stuck and yes, you can be stuck sometimes in very unhealthy ways. You can be stuck thinking that you are too busy to exercise and other things are more important.
You can be stuck thinking that you will never get the weight off. So why start something you will fail at anyway? You can be stuck thinking that you don’t deserve to take care of yourself, or that it doesn’t matter what foods you put into your body.
These thoughts don’t go away easily and are very hard to manage because our brains are marvelous creatures of efficiency and habit.
Our brain is composed of lots of cells, called neurons, that pass chemical and electrical signals along the pathways of the brain. The shapes and sizes of the neurons help them carry out specific functions such as storing memories, controlling muscles and even controlling your thoughts.
Information from one neuron flows to another neuron across a small gap called a synapse, where the electrical signals are translated into a certain action, thought, or function.
The body loves its pathways of sending signals. It likes to be quick and efficient at getting things done, and it can’t distinguish between a bad pathway or a good pathway when it comes to your thoughts or behaviors. It just knows the pathway of “I’m too busy for exercise in my life right now,” or “I deserve to take some time for myself today so I’m going to go for a walk.”
No matter if the thought is positive or negative, the brain keeps sending that same neurological thought sequence. The more times you think the thought, the stronger the pathway.
The good news is, once you establish a healthy behavior and thought process around that behavior, the brain is very good at maintaining it. The problem is, how to change the neurologic pathway if you are someone who gets stuck on the negative side of thoughts or habits when it comes to exercise and health.
This is where the term neuroplasticity comes in. This term was relatively unknown until the 1970s, when scientists began to learn that the human brain is not a fixed organ and that the brain has a huge capacity for change in both structure and function. New connections in the brain are continually created, while synapses that are no longer in use degenerate.
So how does this apply to our daily lives? There are numerous ways, depending on the issues someone struggles with. Many times, when someone wants to implement a new, healthy habit into their lives, they have to first acknowledge that this new behavior has not been a part of their normal thought processes.
There are no neurological pathways that make the person disposed to eat a healthier option, exercise, meditate or manage stress. Most people like to give excuses for why they do not engage in healthy behaviors, but to be completely honest, these people have poor neurological pathways in their brain.
This is what stops most people from making a change, rather than just lack of knowledge about the benefits of a healthier lifestyle.
So, the next question is how to change the neurological pathways in the brain to get the results you want. The answer is simple, but the execution is hard. You need to do-say-repeat over and over again the new habit you would like to perform.
For example, most people want to lose weight. There are a lot of thought processes that go into actually losing weight. It isn’t as simple as walking into the gym and watching the pounds melt away. Along the way there are many moments of disappointment, problem solving, success, and perseverance.
Not all thoughts along this process are positive ones that promote the change you want. The solution then becomes identifying negative thought patterns and changing them to positive ones. The coolest part is when it comes to weight loss, we can actually use the benefits of exercise to solidify new healthy habits.
John Ratey, the author of “Spark” and “A User’s Guide to the Brain,” cites that just eight to 12 minutes a day of exercise that evokes a sweat demonstrates an increase in a compound called Brain-Derived Neurotropic Factor. This compound stimulates neurogenesis (new neurons), improves nerve connectivity, strengthens and cleans synapse (junctions between nerves), and enhances neurons and new brain pathways to offset lost ones.
Ratey also cites that the inclusion of movements crossing over the body or involving opposing limbs helps to strengthen the corpus callosum, which essentially is the glue that connects the right and left cerebral hemispheres of the brain and facilitates cross-brain communication.
Therefore, exercise combined with positive thoughts can be extremely productive at helping people reach their goals. In most cases, people start a new behavior and then stop short when problems arise or discouragement sets in. Instead, exercise combined with repeating new healthy thoughts makes you far more likely to stick with them.