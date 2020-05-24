One of my all-time favorite movie scenes comes from the movie “Bridesmaids.”
The main character, Annie, has been in a slump for some time, and in this particular scene she is really feeling down and out.
A friend, Megan, comes over, and in an effort to shake her out of her funk, she starts hitting Annie saying, “I’m life Annie, am I bothering you? I’m life and I’m going to bite you!”
Naturally, this scene is quite comical and ends with Megan giving Annie what I consider to be an amazing piece of advice. She tells Annie that she is her biggest problem, but also her greatest solution.
How often have you tried to change a health behavior, but simply couldn’t sustain it? For example, ever tried a new diet trend, exercise regime or meditation routine?
And then after a dreadful period of trying, you fall off the bandwagon and quit until the next fitness trend or season comes along, saying, “I just need something to get me going again,” and “I need something to hold me accountable.”
For many of us, our health becomes an on-again, off-again relationship with the assumption that one of these days we will get it all figured out, and then “everything” will be better.
We all have up and down moments, including when it comes to our health. We have moments of eating healthy, managing our stress, sleep and exercise, and then we have moments of inconsistency, poor eating choices, lack of exercise and ignored stress.
This is life — and it has lots of ups and downs.
The issue is not in the realization of this fact, but in the acceptance of it. What does that mean? It means we are not perfect beings, and it also means that this whole health thing is really a journey and not a destination.
Our society has us hardwired for a definition of health that looks like a specific body type, a certain personality, clothing that fits a certain way, foods that are advertised to increase vitality, makeup that takes away wrinkles and strength that impresses all. With this unrealistic definition of health, it is no wonder so many people become on-again, off-again enthusiasts.
According to Dr. Brene Brown, research professor at the University of Houston, “Imperfections are not inadequacies; they are reminders that we’re all in this together.”
Why does this become important? Because when we realize that our society has unrealistic expectations, coupled with the fact that health has many up and down moments, it gives us grace. And grace gives us the ability pick up and start again with new-found knowledge and experience to take along the journey.
How does the advice that Megan gives Annie about being our biggest problem, but also our greatest solution, fit in?
Because as a human race we tend to believe all those false messages about what health is and looks like. We fall into the trap of thinking that once we get our health figured out “everything” will be better. We believe somewhere deep down inside that we aren’t good enough or doing enough right now.
Once we can be aware of these false messages and beliefs, we can recognize how we have been holding ourselves back from achieving our goals this whole time. Which begs the question — how am I the solution? Who else could possibly know more about your health, likes, dislikes, schedule, priorities, beliefs, and values anymore than you? No one! Which makes you the expert in you!
When you start to realize that whatever you want to achieve, begin or conquer can only be done with the unique knowledge that you hold, it begins to reframe the situation to show the awesome power that we each hold inside us.
That power can be harnessed into big problems or amazing solutions. My hope is that you start to see your solutions.