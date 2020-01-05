With the arrival of 2020, many people are thinking about resolutions and dreams for the new year.
Now, some people are thoughtful and diligent with their intentions each year, and I commend that: This article is not for them.
Then there are those of us who decide we will learn a whole new language, write that novel we’ve been kicking around in our brains, lose x number of pounds, abstain from sugar or alcohol or gluten for 30 days, or quit smoking cold turkey.
Ten days into January, something goes wrong; we slip up, lose the perfect streak, and feel like failures. The goal falls by the wayside, to be picked up again at the start at the start of some other, future year.
This January, I’d like to encourage you to consider setting micro-goals.
When author Jon Acuff was writing his book Finish, he worked with a clinical researcher following almost 900 people over six months as they worked on their goals. They sought to identify the common denominators between the participants who accomplished their goals and the strategies and attitudes they demonstrated.
One of Acuff’s biggest takeaways was that it helped to set smaller goals. In fact, he recommends taking whatever goal you have and cutting it by half.
“If people try to lose 10 pound,s and they only lose eight,” Acuff says, “they don’t feel like they almost got there. They feel like they failed by two. And they give up … If your goal is to lose 10, I dare you to lose five, aim for five. (Now you lose) eight, the same eight, (but you) win by three.”
Meeting these smaller goals builds confidence and resilience and can lead to achieving larger goals. The truth is, you don’t have to climb a mountain in a day. You just have to get started.
It’s about “taking incremental, implemental, imperfect action,” Jordan Lee Dooley, author of Own Your Everyday, says.
Acuff suggests we use data to measure progress, and that we measure our progress not by the results we are achieving, but by the time we spend in pursuit of these intentions.
If your goal is to write more thank you cards this year, rather than beating yourself up when you miss one, or mail one belatedly, start by spending a little time on them a couple of days a week. Sundays and Wednesdays. Sit down, set a timer for five minutes, and write. When the timer goes off, seal it up and mail. That’s measurable. Incremental and implementable is key.
“Say you have a 100 step goal,” Acuff says. “If you’re at step 40 and you look at 100, you’re an F; 40 out of 100 is an F. Who’s going to feel good about that? If you look backward and go, I was a zero, now I’m a 40, that’s amazing.”
You can’t force the progress toward goals. You can’t have a goal of moving to London and then suddenly be there. We don’t get to call our lives that way.
But we can measure the amount of time we put into our desires. The number of minutes spent on that dream job application. The number of exercise classes we hit up. The number of runs we put in before the big race. The number of times we decide to read rather than scroll through Instagram.
As Laura Vanderkam says, doing something just three times a week makes a habit.
Imperfection is normal. You are going to fail along the way, you can count on it. A running coach friend of mine says, “Always, begin again.”
Let’s measure where we’ve come from. And remember that incremental change over time leads to major change. Here’s to 2020: more growth, adventure, and transformation into the people we would like to be.