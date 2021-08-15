Have you ever wondered why it’s so easy for some people to exercise? It’s as if they actually like going to the gym!
Most people know that exercise is good for them, they’re just not sure where to start and so they don’t.
Research shows those who work out in groups find it much more enjoyable and tend to come back on a regular basis.
In a study done by Les Mills, a New Zealand company that offers choreographed exercise-to-music group fitness classes to health clubs all over the world, 60% of Americans don’t exercise regularly and 25% are not physically active at all.
However, a Nielsen study of more than 3,000 group exercise participants showed that 85% of these group exercisers came back to participate in classes at least twice a week, and 43% came back four times per week. Why?
One common reason for quitting any workout routine is boredom. With any group exercise class you’ll find variety, camaraderie between participants, higher endorphin output and better performance due to more regular attendance.
So, if you’re struggling to get motivated and never know where to start, group exercise classes are a great place to begin.
The first step is to figure what type of class suits you best. Most facilities have a variety of classes to choose from and run these classes from dawn to dusk.
All instructors should be certified in their specialty making every workout safe and effective. It is very likely that one of these many classes will fit your need.
Land classes offer things like strength training, Zumba, yoga and indoor cycling to name a few.
If your facility has a pool, you might enjoy aquatics classes. Pool classes offer a low impact option that still has the benefits of cardiovascular endurance, weight loss and stress relief.
Just like kids and teens love to get together to hang out with their friends, adults do too. Fortunately, group exercise gives us this opportunity to gather and be physically active in a safe and fun environment.
Whatever it is that you prefer, the most important thing is that you’re having fun. Find the class you love and stick with it!