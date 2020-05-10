“He who has a why to live for can bear almost any how.” Fredrich Nietzche.
This influential German philosopher makes a great point — how can anyone go through certain pains of life without a reason why to press forward?
Many of us have heard the phrase “life happens,” at least once in our lives, but what do we do when faced with that phrase?
Learning to lean into Mr. Nietzsche’s observation, that we can bear almost any how when we have a why, is key.
I believe the “why” he speaks of is another word for purpose; let’s chat for a minute about why purpose, or your “why,” is extremely beneficial when facing “life happens” scenarios.
The plans we make don’t always pan out how we’d hoped they would. Often those plans are interrupted and we have to learn to adapt.
If we don’t adapt and/or change our thought process, we could easily let our minds fall into depression and develop a negative attitude.
Not only is this a detriment to those around us, but it’s a detriment to our own mental well-being. A study was done by Stacey Schaefer, an associate scientist for the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin, on whether having a purpose in life helped people to recover quicker emotionally when struck with a “life happens” scenario.
Stacey and her team found that having a purpose in life actually helps protect the brain from negative stimuli and learn to be resilient. How cool is that?
I wanted to dive a little deeper into some aspects of purpose that can really help our minds to be more resilient. These aspects are focus, passion and trust.
To complete even the simplest of tasks there must be an end goal involved. Whether it’s getting the laundry done, doing the dishes, brushing your teeth — all of these tasks have an end goal in mind and a focus is required to get there.
The simplest of tasks all require some level of focus. If there was no focus, the task wouldn’t be completed to the fullest.
The same concept applies in the much larger scheme of life, and the purpose we have to keep pressing through trials. Without a purpose to keep pressing forward, our focus will falter and our ability to bounce back from difficult scenarios will be much harder.
Having a purpose inherently encourages passion. Christopher Peterson, Ph.D., says in an in-depth article on passion in Psychology Today, that passion is linked to such things as positive effects, being satisfied with life, physical health and even good performance in the activity we’re passionate about.
Once you have the purpose that keeps you going, it’s almost impossible to not feel passionate about it. Once your purpose is driven by passion, it’s much easier to find the “how” to get through “life happens” scenarios.
Purpose can help you be able to trust others and the world around you. You begin to feel that things will work out for the better no matter the time it takes to do so.
With passions that are driving you to constantly work for a purpose, you begin to worry less about those around you influencing your reason you’re on this earth and thus the element of trust begins to form.
You start to care more about your “why” and less about the judgments of others. This allows you to let others in on how you get through those “life happens” scenarios and you begin to trust the process of growth that life has in the form of trials.
With the ability to focus harder, strive with passion and trust the process, figuring out just exactly how to get through “life happens” scenarios will be much more bearable and only encourage your purpose to grow.