We all talk about how having a balance in our lives is so important, but what does that really mean?
A balanced life means considering all parts of your life — relationships, work, fitness and health, and emotional well-being. Although this can seem overwhelming, there are some small ways to help get you started on balancing these things in your life little by little.
First, write down everything you need and want to get done and then prioritize that list.
What do you have to get done today? What can wait until tomorrow or the day after? You should start to focus your energy on what’s important and a priority to you from the start.
Don’t try to get it all done today if it doesn’t need to be done today. As priorities are completed and tasks accomplished, check them off the list.
Second, sometimes when we are writing lists, we tend to schedule and plan everything down to the last detail, but there are so many times that things don’t go as planned.
What’s important to know is that change is going to happen, good or bad, and we can’t avoid that. We can only control so many parts of our lives, so it’s best to try to stay as positive as you can and realize that times of change may be a moment for growth for you. How can you grow and become better from these changes?
Third, it’s also very important to take care of yourself. This can mean so many different things — it just depends on what helps you recharge.
Taking time to take care of yourself could look like a quiet afternoon reading a book, a walk in the park, watching your favorite movie or getting in a workout. Whatever it is that helps you recharge and makes you happy, be sure to find some time to take care of yourself.
Last, learning how to disconnect is easier said than done. We live in a time where we are always on our phones and computers. How many times have your brought home work with you? Or an important email pops up during dinner, and you answer it?
It can be hard to find time to disconnect, but this lets you spend time with those who matter most to you.
By establishing priorities and writing lists knowing change will happen, indulging in some self-care and disconnecting from our phones, we can start to create balance in our life.
Although balance looks different to everybody, you can choose to incorporate one or all of these little items into your life because what may work for you may not work for the next person.
Find what works for you, and try to implement some of these today. You’ll be amazed at how you feel when you create that balance.