We live in a world of information, and that makes it easier than ever to learn something new or become educated on any number of topics. It can also make it incredibly difficult to decipher between good information, bad information, fads, gossip and myths. When it comes to our health, there is no topic more sought out than ways to feel better, look better and live longer.
If I am seeking knowledge on something as important to my health as nutrition, exercise or weight control, where does one go and what should one believe?
In today’s society, chances are high that people are seeking information from the internet, magazines, television and social media. Access to these sources is incredibly easy, but the scientific basis for the claims and information found in some of these sources is not. Here are some tips for deciphering the quality and legitimacy of information.
First, if researching online, only go to sites that have an .edu or .gov. Websites that have a .com are commercial and do not have to have any credentials for information they disseminate, while .edu sites are used for university and college content and .gov are government sites, both are going to be more credible resources. Another option is .org, which is for organizational use. This can be a reputable source, but it also requires you to do some homework on the organization to find out their credibility on whatever topic being researched..
The second tip is to investigate the author of an article as well as the date the author wrote the content. It is important that any article, magazine or book have a stated author and a date to check how recent the content is relative to the topic you want to know more about. Check the author’s credentials not only to see if he or she is an expert on the topic in question, but also to find out if the author is affiliated with a reputable organization.
The third thing to watch for are citations to the source of the content presented. Any information you are reading or listening to should be coming from a place that cites where the information is sourced. Scholarly articles, peer reviewed research and books with a credible author not affiliated for financial gain are going to be the best sources for information. Keep in mind that blog posts and Instagram are all the rage as methods for disseminating ideas, platforms and pictures, but any health claims should be backed up with cited research, otherwise you are simply getting one person’s opinion.
With these tips in mind, you can probably start to guess of a few key areas not to go seeking information. Television and magazines are big ones to be caution of because they are primarily sources of entertainment. The whole purpose of these forms of media is to sell you products for the financial gain of others. Several shows and grocery isle advertisements use very powerful symbols within our culture — think white lab coats and the title of “Dr.” — to lend their products credibility but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the information coming from these sources is accurate. In fact, the American Medical Association recently formalized a set of guidelines titled “Ethical Physician Conduct in the Media,“ as a result of the increasing trend of inappropriately conveyed medical advice.
Playing devil’s advocate: How does any this help when two or more reputable sources offer very different pieces of information? For example: Is a Vegan or Paleo, Keto or Mediterranean diet more effective? Is strength training or cardio better?
The truth is that there are areas of health that do not fit under the one-size-fits-all mentality. Our bodies are all different and they need different things in different ways to achieve our goals. If reaching a weight loss goal were as easy as cutting calories then we wouldn’t have an obesity epidemic.
It isn’t the lack of information that the public struggles with, it is the application.
What does that mean? It means that the number one reason why people don’t reach their health goals is not the lack of reputable information, but rather the lack of consistency in creating new health habits that they can stick with.
It is extremely important to ask yourself really good questions when it comes to the sources you are getting your knowledge from, but it is equally important to find methods of health that you can implement for the long haul, not just a weekend.
And a good rule of thumb when it comes to the messages we receive in media: If it seems too good to be true, it is. Our health takes work, intention and time. No pill or quick fix will ever change that.