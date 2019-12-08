We live in a world of information, and that makes it easier than ever to learn something new or become educated on any number of topics. It can also make it incredibly difficult to decipher between good information, bad information, fads, gossip, and myths.
When it comes to our health, no topic is more sought out than the information about our bodies and ways to feel better, look better, and live longer.
But what information is good? If I am seeking knowledge on something as important and controversial to my health as nutrition, exercise, or weight control, where does one go and what should one believe?
In today’s society, chances are high that people are seeking information from the internet, magazines, television and social media. The access to these sources is incredibly easy, but the scientific basis for the claims and information found in some of these sources is not.
Here are some tips for deciphering the quality and legitimacy of information.
First, if you are going online there are a few key things to look for when reading articles. Only go to sites where the web address ends in have an .edu or .gov.
Websites that end in a .com are commercial and do not have to have any credentials for information they disseminate, while .edu web addresses are used for university and college content and .gov addresses are government sites. Both are going to be more credible resources.
Another option is .org, which is for organizational use. This can be a reputable source, but it also requires you to do some homework on the organization.
The second thing to watch for is author and date. It is important that any article online, magazine, or book have a stated author and a date that is recent to the content you are wishing to know more about.
You also want to check the author’s credentials to see if he or she is credible to the information they are speaking about, and find out if the author is affiliated with a reputable organization.
The next thing to watch for is citations to the source of the content presented. Any information you are reading or listening to should be coming from a place that cites where the information is sourced.
Scholarly articles, peer-reviewed research, and books with a credible author that is not affiliated with financial-gain products are going to be great sources to obtain knowledge.
Keep in mind that blog posts and Instagram are all the rage for disseminating ideas, platforms, and pictures, but any health claims should be backed up with cited research, otherwise you are simply getting one person’s opinion.
With these tips in mind, you can probably start to guess a few places not to go seeking information. Television and magazines are big ones because they are a source of entertainment. The whole purpose and design of these forms of media is to sell you products for financial gain.
Many display the very powerful symbol in our culture of a white lab coat and a “Dr.” title, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the information coming from these sources is accurate. In fact, the American Medical Association recently formalized a set of guidelines titled “ Ethical Physician Conduct in the Media,” as a result of medical advice that is not appropriately conveyed.
Playing devil’s advocate — how does any of this categorization help with two or more reputable sources with very different pieces of information? For example: is it Vegan or Paleo, Keto or Mediterranean diet, strength training or cardio?
The truth is that many areas of health do not fit under the one-size-fits-all mentality. Our bodies are all different, and they need different things in different ways to achieve our goals.
If it were as easy as cutting calories to reach a weight loss goal, then we wouldn’t have an obesity epidemic. It isn’t the lack of information that the public struggles with — it is the application of that information.
What does that mean? It means that the number one reason why people don’t reach their health goals is not the content of the information (if it comes from a reputable source), but rather it is the lack of consistency in creating new health habits they can stick with.
It is extremely important to ask yourself really good questions about the sources you are getting your knowledge from, but it is equally important to find methods of health that you can implement for the long hall and not just a weekend.
And a good rule of thumb when it comes to the messages we receive in media — if it seems too good to be true — it is. Our health takes work, hard work and time. No pill or quick fix will ever change that.