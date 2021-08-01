We have always been told that sleep is important to our health, but what really does that mean? What does sleep do for your body?
For starters, when you are asleep, your brain does some “housekeeping,” and this housekeeping is growing muscles, repairing tissues and balancing hormones.
In short, sleep is important because it impacts so many different body systems. When you get enough sleep, you are able to use the frontal part of your brain, or the problem solving and logical part, but when you haven’t gotten enough sleep, you use more of the emotional side of the brain.
Most Americans are sleep deprived because of their busy and stressed lives. When you haven’t gotten enough sleep, you are more likely to get sick with chronic diseases. Having a sleep debt means getting less sleep than your body needs over time. It can be manageable at first, but over time it will become overwhelming.
One way to know if you have sleep debt is the amount of drowsiness you have. As this sleep debt mounts higher and higher, the health consequences increase. With more sleep debt, we grow more at risk for weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, stroke and memory loss.
The good news is, however, you can pay back this sleep debt! For optimal functioning and health, you should eliminate this by gradually extending your sleep duration. But be patient with your body; paying back your sleep takes more than one night or weekend.
What time you go to sleep at night affects how long and how well you sleep. In fact, going to bed somewhere between 9 p.m.-1 a.m. is ideal. But going to bed after 3 a.m. almost always guarantees poor sleep.
It is also important to create a sleep sanctuary. Your bedroom is a place for sleep and other restful activities, so try to keep the television, computer, phon, and any other distractions out of that space.
Another tip is to get regular exercise and good nutrition. Exercise is recommended because it reduces stress and anxiety and can have positive effects on your body clock.
There are some common myths about sleep that need to be busted. One common myth is that you can get too much sleep. This is not true.
If you slept 12 hours, it’s because you were in a sleep debt, and your body was trying to pay back the debt. Another common myth is that naps are bad. This is false as well. The only time naps are bad is when they interfere with your quality of sleep at night.
One more common myth is that alcohol helps you sleep. This is false. Alcohol does help you fall asleep, but it does not help you sleep or keep you asleep.
Sleep is important because it helps us stay alert, focused and ready for the problem solving of the day. Sleep debt, or consistently getting less sleep than you need, is a surefire way to increase the risk of chronic disease.
Repaying your debt by trying to go to bed between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. and limiting night distractions are one of the easiest ways to start. See what that does for you tonight.