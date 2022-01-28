Everyone knows about High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT). Just the idea of working out that hard can scare you or send you into convulsions. HIIT is actually nothing more than alternating work and rest periods, except for the intensity part. It’s all a matter of perspective. For a 90 year old HIIT might be walking for 30 seconds followed by resting in a seated position for 2 minutes. On the other hand, for a pro, Olympic or college athlete HIIT is going to be a little more intense.
Here’s a brief history of interval training. About a hundred years ago Joe Binks started running sprints followed by longer runs in a semi-structured format. The Finns were the next to take on a more structured training regimen. They were more focused on alternating fast and slow runs in a systematic way. The great Paavo Nurmi (the Flying Finn), won an amazing 9 Olympic gold medals and was undefeated in 121 races. Eventually high intensity interval training was made famous by Izumi Tabata. Tabata training is extreme intensity bouts of exercise and rest. Specifically, 8 rounds of 20 seconds of 160% of your max, and 10 seconds of rest. Tabata developed this method for Japanese Olympic speed skaters and maybe a little too intense for the “New Year’s resolution” crowd.
HIIT training for the last 30 years has been defined by Crossfit, Orange Theory, BeachBody DVDs, and Jillian Michaels Biggest Loser workouts. Some examples of HIIT exercises are what you might find in a P90X or Insanity by BeachBody. Many of these are integrated exercises whereby during your “on” periods you would put 2 or 3 movements together. Think burpees, drop to the ground, do a pushup, jump to a squat, and then leap for the ceiling (repeat 20x). Another example, manmaker aka the burpee on steroids. The impact in a burpee is dropping to the ground and injuring your wrist or upon coming down from the jump twisting an ankle or tweaking a knee. Running is another high intensity exercise with potential impact injuries. Any part of the kinetic chain can be injured by the repetitive stress of footfalls. Ankles, knees, hips, and lower back problems are all common injuries from jogging.
HILIT (High Intensity Low Impact Training) has come about out of necessity to address some of the shock and injury brought on by some of the above mentioned exercises. The only difference between HIIT and HILIT is the low impact! The trick is to keep your heart rate up, to push yourself to great fatigue without the negative side effects on your joints. Most of the impact comes from leaving the ground or dropping to the ground. Always consider the stress being placed on your joints.
Examples of HILIT are indoor group cycling, swimming, barre/yoga/pilates, and assault bikes (aka fan bikes). If you are trying to build strength by weight training just avoid the footfalls. Anytime your foot, hand, or knee hits the ground, that’s impact. So do your weight training from a seated position. Trainers call that “supported exercise.” You can still push heavy weights without moving or using your feet. An unsupported exercise is a deadlift or a back squat. In both cases, your feet are on the ground. Even though you’re not moving them they are still impacting the ground. Using a machine from a seated position can accomplish the strength gains without placing as much stress on the kinetic chain.
If you’re injured, or your doctor has told you to take some stress off your joints, HILIT is the way to go for a while. Always keep in mind to not have a heavy impact on the ground but keep your intensity up. A good example of this from a cardio perspective are the use of ellipticals rather than treadmills. If you want to minimize the footfalls and impact on your body you are much better off to alternate walking and sprinting. HILIT is not necessarily NO impact but rather LOWER impact.
To summarize, if you’re injured, or older, or worried about maintaining joint health, HILIT is a much better avenue for you to pursue. HIIT has its place in the training world, but we are not all going to make it to the Olympics! Your joints have to last you a lifetime, help them with HILIT.
As always, best of luck training, food is fuel and medicine, and you can’t out train a bad diet!
