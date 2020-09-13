Did you know that your gut is the home of nearly 100 trillion microorganisms? That’s ten times greater than the number of human cells. This is known as our “microbial fingerprint” and is more accurate than our DNA when it comes to identifying us.
The human microbiome, the bacteria that live on and in us, is a very hot topic right now. These tiny microbes, if all bunched together, would weigh anywhere from 2-3 pounds and are considered by scientists to be another organ in the human body. Although many of these tiny organisms reside on our skin, a huge majority of them live inside our digestive system. Without these little guys our bodies are defenseless and their disappearance is the direct cause of many of our diseases and disorders. Let’s talk a little bit about why.
When you first enter the world you are covered in tiny microbes that are given to you by your mother. These microbes protect you from disease and other harmful bacteria. At the time of birth your little body begins to build its empire of bacteria on the skin and in the gut by exposure to those around you, mostly your parents. Your gut microbiota is unstable until the approximate age of 2. When you start eating more solid food the microbiota can begin to flourish and diversify. From this point on your diet becomes a strong influence in your gut health for the remainder of your life. It’s your job to keep these bacteria alive and thriving. You do this by feeding your body whole, healthy foods and avoiding medications when possible. Unhealthy, over processed food and antibiotics will not only harm your bacteria but have the potential to kill off an entire species leading to serious illness. It’s imperative that we keep our microbiota alive as this good bacteria actually fights off pathogens, organisms that cause disease. The microbiota, if kept alive can then in turn strengthen our gut barrier and keep us healthy!
There is still mounds of research being done on this topic to discover the many ways the balance and presence of bacteria is helpful but, if you have health issues, take a moment to consider if they might be stemming from an unhealthy gut. Do some research on probiotics or how fermented foods stimulate gut health. Start a food journal to see if your food intake is primarily whole, natural foods with lots of diversity or if you eat a lot of overly processed foods. Take into consideration the medications that you take and talk to your doctor about alternatives. I like to say, nothing changes if nothing changes. Fortunately, you get to choose what you eat. Start making better choices today! Your gut will be happier and so will you!