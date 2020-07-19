While gyms are starting to open, you may feel yourself becoming giddy inside at the possibility of jumping back into your normal routine. You may find yourself saying, “I can’t wait to get back to my favorite treadmill,” or “I can’t wait to lift a barbell again.” The mere possibility of a fitness regime outside the confinement of your own home is enough to put anybody who loves the gym atmosphere in a state of euphoria. The possibility is enough to want to jump straight in and accomplish every goal you’ve been dreaming about since the gyms closed 3 months ago, no pain no gain, right?!
Consider this scenario: Janet, an intermediate weightlifter has a set of dumbbells at home that are 25 pounds each, and a few resistance bands. She has been doing squats, deadlifts, shoulder presses, rows, all the movements that she does in the gym but with her dumbbells at home.
When the gym opens, Janet heads straight to the squat rack, because that’s what she loves to do. She puts 25 pounds on each side of the bar — what she used to do before the gym closed — and gets to work. A bar weighs 45 pounds, and with the plates, the load she is carrying is 95 pounds. For months she hasn’t done over 50 pounds total. The workout goes fine, in fact, it felt great. Janet feels amazing.
She wakes up the next morning, and her muscles are so sore she can barely get out of bed. While being sore isn’t a bad thing for a few days, this soreness lasts all week, and she can’t make it to the gym, let alone walk up and down stairs at work, play with her kids or bike ride on the weekend with her partner. Janet’s pain (or muscle soreness) definitely is not a positive — it’s just hampering her from doing the other activities she loves.
Janet wasn’t accustomed to this type of load, and her muscles became overworked even though they felt fine during and straight after the workout. Although she didn’t get injured, she could have been injured in any number of ways, leading to an even greater chance of not being able to make it to the gym for the foreseeable future.
This type of scenario can happen with weight training machines, ellipticals, treadmills and any other piece of gym equipment because our body is not accustomed to this type of exercise stress like it once was. Does this mean we have to start all over again? No! It just means we may need to lighten things up a bit for the first few weeks until our body gets back into its routine.
For any type of resistance training, consider doing just a few less reps and a few more pounds than you have been doing at home or going back to a weight that you were comfortable with at the beginning of your exercise program at the gym. You could also consider doing a circuit type style of training where you alternate between your lower and upper body to give those muscles an extra-long break.
For cardio, consider gradually increasing the duration or the intensity over a number of sessions and assessing how you feel before, during and after. You should also see how long it takes your heart rate to get back down to its resting beats. You could cycle between low intensity (walking), moderate intensity (incline walking) and jogging (high intensity), making sure the low intensity makes up most of the workout, at least at the start.
Work your way up to where you were before we all started working out at home.
Although you were once able to easily squat that 95 pounds or cruise though 45 minutes on the elliptical, you haven’t performed that type of activity in a while;. You aren’t a beginner, your body just needs time to adjust to a different style of workout than what you have been doing at home.
Health and wellness are about longevity, and the body will remember that we are fitness kings and queens.
Take it slow, and build yourself back up, smashing those goals you’ve been thinking about for a while.