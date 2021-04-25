Feeling unmotivated, brain fog, fatigued? Having a hard time sleeping? How’s your digestion? Exploring these questions give us insight into how our nervous system is managing in these extreme times.
Our autonomic nervous system (the autopilot in the background) is constantly seeking to keep us safe and regulate our intertwined systems. The stressors we experience, mentally, emotionally and physically contribute to dysregulation, which can snowball into unwanted side effects.
However, we can easily tap into our own autopilot with exercises that support and nourish our nervous and immune systems. We are built for sensing! Our nervous system wants sensory input and the more we feel our way through neutral and positive movement, exercise or meditation, the more the system is calmed and soothed. Try one of these exercises and see how you feel.
1. Belly Breathing
Lie down, sit or stand. Place your hands on your lower abdomen. Relax your belly into your hands. Tap into the natural rhythm of your breath. Focus on breathing in through your nose, then sighing the breath out through your mouth. This stimulates a relaxation response. Begin to lengthen your inhale and exhale, without holding or forcing. Keep it gentle and relaxed. Repeat for a few minutes. Do belly breathing before you go to sleep. I bet you’ll drift off!
2. Sensory Meditation
Meditation is easy. Let’s bring it back to our nervous system and how we can consciously help nourish it by feeling our way through the body. Take a few minutes, lie down, sit or stand and focus on sensing from head to toe. Feel the front, sides and back of the body. What do you notice? Do you feel tension, soreness or does the area your focusing on feel relaxed or good? Work your way slowly from the head to the soles of your feet noticing what you feel. Finish with an easy breath and move on.
3. Lymph Bouncing
The lymphatic system is part of the immune system that helps prevent and fight disease. It relies on movement to pump fluid and flush the system. Stand comfortably and begin to gently bounce yourself up and down as if you were bouncing on a trampoline. Gradually increase the pace and intensity of your bounce. Breathe, sighing out through the mouth. See if you can relax and let all the bouncy parts of your body move. After a little while, pause, stand still and feel the sensory input. You might experience a sense of energy throughout the whole body. Hang with it for a bit. Finish with a big belly breath.
4. Gathering Qigong
Say “chee-gong,” or life-force energy (Qi), that is cultivated over time — they are old-school practices to build energy and robust health. This is an intentional exercise to gather and focus on drawing energy in, filling up your reservoirs and calming the mind-body system down. Go outside (distanced, of course). Stand comfortably. Close your eyes, and take a breath.
Can you sense a feeling of weight as you rest into your legs and feet. Feel the weight of your arms and hands. Gently begin to lift your arms to your sides, over the head. Think about gathering fresh energy and light, bring your hands down the front of the body with the intention of gathering and sinking energy down. Repeat often.