Foam rolling is just another term for a self-massage, which releases tightness in the muscles. This can be done by using a foam roller, your hands, or really any ball (i.e. lacrosse ball, racquet ball, tennis ball).
Foam rolling can help with tightness in your muscles, also known as knots. This helps to break up those knots, which will in turn help restore blood flow as well as bring back normal function in the muscle.
A great benefit of foam rolling is that you control the healing process of your muscles, because only you can feel the pressure being applied on the muscles.
The trigger points are specific knots in your muscles that are unique to the part of the muscle they are felt in. An easy way to describe these trigger points would be the pain that you feel when pressure is applied to a specific area or muscle.
These trigger points can be formed because our bodies tend to adapt to our daily activities by putting themselves into positions that cause the least amount of pain. This is referred to as a pain-free neutral.
The goal of foam rolling is to release the trigger point and lessen the pain that is felt.
To foam roll, use the roller or lacrosse ball and apply moderate pressure using your own body weight. This should not be too painful, however, so if it is too much, move off of the painful area and start at a place surrounding it that is uncomfortable but not unbearable.
Roll slowly, not moving too quickly. Once you find an area that is tight, stay on that spot for about 30 seconds. This will help the pain to lessen.
After foam rolling, it is always a good idea to stretch the muscles that you just rolled. This will help even more in the recovery of those muscles. For example, if you rolled your calves, then a good stretch afterward would be to use the wall to stretch them out.
Foam rolling before working out can help decrease your muscle density and allow for a better warm-up, while rolling out after a difficult workout will help aid in recovery of your muscles.
Foam rolling is a form of massage and helps restore blood flow to your muscle tissues while helping break down the lactic acid build up. When foam rolling or with any sort of massage, it is important to drink a lot of water.
During a massage, toxins are released into the body. The water you drink will help your kidneys and organs flush the toxins out of your body.