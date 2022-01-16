As we progress through a new year many people will be looking to jumpstart their health, fitness and wellness while looking for that spark that will help them reach their goal for the upcoming year.
Each year gym owners, fitness experts, researchers and industry leaders are polled on what trends in fitness and wellness will grow the following year. Many top 10 lists are produced to forecast the upcoming years trends based on what consumers are buying, up to date research on exercise science and technology. The following are a few of my personal favorites that were highly ranked on many of the lists I have read.
#1 Hybrid Gym Memberships: Today’s fitness consumers want to have flexibility with their access to brick and mortar gyms. People want to be able to hit the weights hard in the morning and participate in a zoom yoga class in the evening, without having to go to the gym twice in a day. Gyms that have adapted to the hybrid model have actually seen an increase in membership during the past 2 years. A hybrid membership option gives people the flexibility to exercise in a way that meets their ever changing schedule.
#2 Wearable tracking technology: Apple watches, Fitbits, Myzones and other activity trackers keep increasing in sales. Wearable technology is also getting more accurate at recording steps, heart rate, blood pressure, sleep quality and respirations. Tracking your progress and being able to share your workout stats with friends and family is becoming a way for people to hold each other accountable. Compatible apps on your phone can help to estimate weight loss goals, give individualized estimates of your workout intensity and connect you with advice from experts.
#3 Outdoor workouts: People are taking a breath of fresh air and turning to outdoor exercise such as going to the park for a group workout or meeting up with friends for a scenic hike. Outdoor activities not only increase your fitness levels but also help to alleviate stress, boost mood and are a great source of natural vitamin D. Getting outside at sunrise and dusk also helps our circadian rhythm, which can lead to better sleep cycles and other health outcomes.
#4 Personal Training and Small Group Training: An increasing number of Americans are living with chronic disease and injuries. They are turning to fitness professionals to help create individualized programs to best suit their unique needs. Personal training can help people to continue with an exercise routine following a medical incident after being released from the supervision of a healthcare professional. Small groups training offers people with similar health conditions or fitness goals the ability to have a more affordable option while still having supervision, plus the camaraderie or accountability of being with a pier group. Research shows that people who work with personal trainers or in small groups achieve better fitness and health outcomes when compared to those who go in on their own.
