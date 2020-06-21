Why does it matter?
With an added word, this will take on an entirely different meaning.
If said like this — “Why does it even matter?” — most of us would derive a negative connotation. Defeat, failure, setback or apathy come to mind first.
If, on the other hand, one looks at it like this — “Why? Does it matter?” — you begin to more deeply contemplate its effect on one’s mental state and motivations.
The question “why” is central to understanding any aspect of obtaining our future goals. No matter what you want to accomplish, a compelling and overriding reason “why” is key to sticking with it for the long haul.
From a fitness and weight loss standpoint, my contention is that “why” is the only question you need to answer. We all fundamentally know “how” and “what,” but without a strong, compelling “why” your motivation and enthusiasm wane and disappear.
How many times have you or a loved one started a New Year with a sense of hope and determination about your resolutions? How long was it until you gave up on that specific goal? Studies show most of us barely get to Groundhog Day before throwing in the towel. Was it because your reason “why” wasn’t meaningful enough?
“What” to do is the easiest question to answer. Eat healthier and exercise more!
Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats should be the cornerstone of any nutrition plan. Many resources are available at our finger tips if we would only look and read a little.
Many people who have attained great success in other parts of their lives and then had major medical problems wish they had invested more time on their health.
Proper nutrition, exercise, stress management, sleep and showing gratitude have proven to be the foundation of healthy lives. Many studies have shown that these traits and skills will lead to happier and more fulfilling lives. Keep in mind, many of these are skills, something you can improve and refine simply by choosing to do so.
“How,” on the other hand, is a somewhat more difficult question for many people. Some folks know they need to get more exercise but don’t have the foggiest notion of where to begin!
Just start by going for a walk. For many people, this is the first and easiest step in your weight loss-fitness journey. For a small minority with joint or back problems, walking may be too much. If that is the case for you, a recumbent bike at home or in a fitness club may be a great first step for a healthier future. Water aerobics is another possibility for some people and quite popular these days.
Strength training is a great next step in the program. Joining a gym and hiring a personal trainer might be reasonable for many people, but all one really needs to do is go to the thrift store and buy dumbbells and a stability ball. You don’t have to look very hard to find information on simple, effective, weight-bearing exercises.
In an interview, celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels said her seven commandments for long-term fitness and weight-loss success are as follows: (1) Never, ever overeat; (2) learn how to read labels; (3) track your food; (4) find exercises you like and keep doing them; (5) be consistent about exercise; (6) increase your intensity over time.
The seventh, she says, is the most important. Find your reason “why,” define it narrowly, dig deep into your psyche and put some time into truly understanding your motivations.
What is your mindset? Are you motivated by fear, love, shame, hope, legacy or something more complex? Once you truly understand your reason “why,” you must write
it down and make
copies.
Place one copy on the door of your fridge, another on the dashboard of your car, put it on the cover of your daily planner, and have your smart phone remind you every morning “why” today is a day to stay the course.
Try to focus on the day-to-day and short-term adherence and not get too upset when you feel you’ve let yourself down and failed. Give yourself some grace! We all have setbacks and slip ups. It’s all about getting back up, dusting yourself off and getting back on that horse.
As always, I wish you well, and remember the most important first step is “finding your reason why.”