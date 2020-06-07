Many of us are trying to be more mindful of our calorie intake these days.
Your New Year’s resolution may have included some sort of weight loss and healthy eating component. Perhaps, your goal was to restrict certain foods or eliminate whole food groups completely (e.g. junk food).
You may have used the internet to do a little research on what might work for you and your family. There is a lot of conflicting information out there.
You may have read that fat is the enemy, others believe that all carbs must be avoided at all costs! Many other opinions reflect extreme changes to your daily routine will be necessary for success.
All that really matters is what you eat, how much of it and when you eat it — or is it?
In today’s article, I’m going to discuss another often-overlooked piece of the puzzle. Liquid calories and their contribution to our national obesity crisis.
Many people these days look at food labels and understand how to decipher serving size, calorie information, fat, sugar and protein grams. That is actually a great first step in making healthy choices for you and your family.
Many fast food places, casual dining (think Olive Garden or Applebee’s) or more sophisticated restaurants list calorie content and detailed nutritional information for their offerings. If you are trying to lose weight this kind of information is critical to understand.
Another solid strategy is food tracking or keeping a daily written journal. Unfortunately, many folks forget to keep track of those hidden calories in beverages.
We have a tendency to vastly underestimate the impact of juice, soda, coffee, milk, flavored water, energy and sports drinks in our daily calorie count. For many of us, these often forgotten or overlooked “foods” actually add up to a fourth meal.
Your body treats fluids differently than solid foods. When your body is thirsty, the mechanism to signal the brain is the blood-cell volume.
When you drink water, the thirst is quenched with no calorie gain. However, when your thirst is quenched by soda, juice, coffee, milk or Gatorade, you are no longer thirsty but have just ingested some calories (maybe quite a few)!
Fluids also don’t provide any satiety. You’re still going to be hungry even though you may have consumed quite a few calories. This is only the beginning of the beverage dilemma.
There are two hormones that normally control hunger, leptin and ghrelin. When ghrelin (think growling) levels are high, you are experiencing hunger.
When you eat a meal or snack, leptin levels increase signaling fullness.
The process of solid-liquid signaling is not fully understood, but you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know that liquid calories count and must be added to your daily totals.
It is theorized that the hormone ghrelin is not reduced by liquids as much as solids. As fluids pass through you more quickly, the hormone ghrelin isn’t reduced markedly as compared to the consumption of solid food.
The “single most” important factor in weight loss or weight gain is simple math. Calories in and calories out.
Notice I didn’t say “the only.” People are all different. Many struggle with weight loss even though they keep their daily calorie count low enough.
There are many contributing factors limiting progress in achieving a healthy weight. Stress levels, sleep patterns, gut biome, genetics, disease and prescription drugs all can have a tremendous impact on weight.
The fact is that calorie deficit is the easiest and best first step for the vast majority of Americans with a weight issue. Having a daily calorie deficit and accurately logging your daily food consumption through journaling is the gold standard for weight loss.
Just remember to track all beverages or just drink water!
You’ve probably heard the saying “sitting is the new smoking.” My contention is that is only half the story. Sitting and sugar together are the new smoking.
A Starbucks drink can have as much as 25 teaspoons or 100 grams of sugar or more. If you drink that in your car or seated at work, it cannot be metabolically helpful.
It isn’t just the flavored coffee, though. Fruit juice has 10 grams of sugar in a 12 ounce serving. Soda has about the same.
It is more important than ever to be vigilant about all the hidden calories in you and your family’s diet. The lack of activity in young people mixed with the tremendous volume of sugar-sweetened drinks has been the driving force in our country’s youth obesity epidemic.
This is completely preventable if we will only choose to take action. It is as easy as choosing water over anything else to quench your thirst every time!
Soda should be a treat, not take the place of water. Instead of juice, eat an apple or an orange.
Sports drinks are not really necessary unless you are training like an Olympic athlete. Energy drinks should never be consumed by children or adolescents according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Our nation’s obesity epidemic has reached a critical level with diabetes, stroke, heart disease and some cancers linked to being overweight or obese.
Practice being more mindful of those liquid calories, especially the sugary ones. Put down the phone and electronics and go out for a walk with your family, but don’t forget the water!
As always, best of luck and well wishes!