Humans have been consuming alcohol for nearly 13,000 years. Archaeological evidence points to the brewing of ancient beer predating the baking of ancient breads and maybe responsible for sparking the agricultural revolution in early civilizations.
Beer, wine and spirits have traveled with humans across the globe and even caught a ride into space. Alcohol consumption has been ingrained into most human cultures, which includes the approximate 50% of American adults who drink at least one day per month.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Health and Human Services released Dietary Guidelines for Americans in its 2020-2025 edition. As defined by the report, moderate alcohol consumption is two drinks per day for adult males and one drink per day for adult females. One drink is equivalent to 12 ounces beer (5% alcohol by volume, 150 kcals), 8 ounces of wine (12% ABV, 120 kcals), 1.5 oz distilled alcohol (40% ABV, 100 kcals).
Keep in mind the guidelines suggest moderate consumption does not significantly increase risk to health effects, but higher than moderate (two for males/one for females) does increase the risk for health effects if consumers make a habit of over-drinking. Short-term effects of alcohol reduce deep sleep and disrupt digestion, causing tiredness and bloating.
This may seem commonsense to most but alcohol and weight loss do not work well together. At seven calories per gram, some nutrition scientists consider alcohol the fourth macronutrient, the others being fats, carbohydrates and protein.
When alcohol enters the digestive system it becomes a priority. Alcohol is considered a toxin and bodies will prioritize the burning of calories brought in from alcohol. Alcohol will be used as a fuel source while it is in the body altering how much other macronutrients are being used as fuel sources. The more one consumes the longer the disruption will last.
Frequency of consumption will affect digestion as well. If trying to lose weight, alcohol consumption should not be in your diet.
Finally, binge drinking, which is classified as four for females and five for males or more drinks in less than two hours per the CDC. One in six adults will binge drink one day a week, consisting of about seven drinks on average, four times per month, per CDC.
Saving all or most of your drinks for Friday night is not a way to be considered moderate. There are 52 weekends in a year. Not every weekend needs to be celebrated like New Year’s Eve. Moderation! Moderation! Moderation!
A moderately active, 5-foot 10-inch, 200-pound, 40-year-old male who is trying to maintain weight is projected to need 2,800 calories a day; a 40-year-old female at 5 foot 4 inches and 170 pounds who is moderately active needs 2,100 calories to maintain weight.
Making room for the potential 100- to 300-plus extra calories consumed with one or two drinks is something that needs to be considered on a day if you are drinking.
- Drinking should not be used as an excuse for skipping meals. Plan meals and calorie intake beforehand if planning on having a happy-hour drink.
- Adjust calories budgeted to calorie-dense foods.
- Avoid foods that are high in unsaturated fats such as deep fried foods, pizza, hot dogs.
- Removing sugary drinks and foods with added sugar is another great step. By comparison an iced caramel latte has 180 calories, a slice of pizza has 285 calories, a maple bar doughnut has 260 calories.
- Keep in mind that when you drink, turning down all of those yummy-smelling and tasty foods is even more of a challenge, so sticking to a one- to two-drink limit will help you from losing self control on calorie-dense foods. Make an effort to remove those foods from your proximity, when possible.
- Keeping water within reach is also important to stay hydrated. Adults who are satisfied with their body weight can choose to have moderate amounts of alcohol.
Alcohol has been a part of the human story and will continue to be. You can drink moderately and still live a healthy life. Keeping in mind the more you consume the more risk you assume to your long-term health.
Plan ahead if you plan to drink, make meal plans with lower calories and remove other indulgences.
Have an honest conversation with your doctor about your risk factors and medications that don’t mix with alcohol. Seek professional help if you or somebody close to you seems to be struggling with over consumption of alcohol.