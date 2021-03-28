When most of us hear or use the word “diet,” we instantly think of deprivation, struggle, craving and, ultimately, failure!
The word “diet” gets a bad rap, though, because the foods you eat are your “diet.”
Wrap your head around that, and keep that fact central as you make dozens of choices daily. Figure out your reason WHY, and set some goals around healthy eating.
So many people join a gym and ask, “Which diet is the best?” And my reply is always the same: The best diet is the one you can stay on long term and makes you feel better.
Yo-yo dieting has proven to be very unhealthy, and many times, the dieter weighs more at end than at the beginning.
Sometimes your clothes fit tighter, your labs show problems and your doctor has a concerned look on his or her face. So where do you start with so many options to choose from? Today’s article is going to show a great tool for finding the diet that fits you and your family’s lifestyle.
In January every year, the US News and World Report publishes a study of diets ranked from 1 to 35. The panel of experts come from people in the medical profession, people of academia and research, and registered dietitians. The impressive panel is truly a who’s-who of experts in the fields of health, nutrition and behavior change.
This free resource should be your first tool in making a “diet” choice. A simple google search “US News and World Report best diet of 2021” will bring you to the page. From there, you can spend a few minutes or a couple of hours studying the panelists’ findings and conclusions.
These different diets cover a wide range of options and are also sorted into easy-to-understand sub-categories. Best overall, weight loss, fast weight loss, commercial, diabetes, healthy eating, heart health, plant based, and easy to follow, are the subcategories one can look at and help you make better choices depending on your lifestyle.
In the hectic world we live in, it might be hard to follow one that requires a lot of prep time if you have three kids going different directions, or your own schedule demands much time away from home, but that same diet may be easy to follow if you don’t have three kids and a crazy schedule.
Let’s take a little closer look at some of the top 10. Number one and two every year are the Mediterranean and DASH diets. Flexitarian, Mayo Clinic, Mind and TLC are others in the top 10.
These diets have at their core what most of us would consider to be ideal nutrition: fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains and healthy fats. All of these diets also put strict limits on sugar and sweets in general. Most encourage limiting alcohol completely or at least in the early stages to assist your weight loss and health.
Although these top 10 diets score high in the important categories, they can be pricey, time consuming, impractical or involve lots of prep work. Be realistic about your lifestyle and choose wisely!
Many commercial diets are also represented in the list. Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, HMR, Slim Fast, South Beach, Noom, Zone and Optavia are all judged based on the same criteria as the others.
Many of these are what you would come up with when you think of pre-packaged (bars and shakes), but Noom and Weight Watchers have coaching and support built in. Weight watchers is rated by the experts in the top five.
Many panelists like the wholistic and flexible Weight Watchers program for its combination of support and focus on overall healthiness. No foods are off limits, but the point count on a brownie, for example, is very high and makes you think if it is really worth the treat.
Many of these commercial options rate higher in fast weight loss and easy to follow but not so much in heart health, diabetes control or healthy eating. For some people, these commercial diets maybe a great way to kick start the new year off and get those favorites jeans to fit better quickly!
Other fad or gimmicky diets are also judged. Some examples of those options are Macrobiotic, Alkaline, Paleo, Raw Food, AIP, Whole 30 and Keto. Many of these diets have big followings, just like many fitness crazes do.
The best advice is to do your own research. A personal trainer’s and nutrition specialist’s job is to help people find out why they want to start and to sift through the noise. What works for your neighbor or friend might not be best for you, so you should start to think realistically and study all the options. If you need to, consult a doctor and a dietician on what diet would be best for your lifestyle.
As you embark on your journey, one thing to remember is that none of these options outlined by the US News and World Report have sugar, candy, cake, pie, brownies, donut holes, ice cream, maple bars or fast food at their core.
Sweets and sugary foods are not nutritious and leave you feeling hungry very quickly after consumption. Instead, think of food as fuel and medicine, and fill your days with fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats.
Best of luck always!