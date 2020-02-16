Health can be frustrating.
News articles, blogs, social media and research studies are constantly barraging us with the latest information on what is best for our health. Sometimes there are massive contradictions on what makes us healthy, and from equally qualified people.
Over the years, I have learned that we love to over-complicate the subject of health. It doesn’t have to be hard, but we all too often get caught in the drama of the latest quick fix or magic shake.
In the simplest of applications to improve our energy and physical health, we would find that we are in need of three basic things — breath, movement and water.
Breath! Yes, breath! We take it for granted how simple breathing is to do, and yet very few of us are doing it correctly. Why does it matter how we breathe? The answer is because the quality of our health is determined by the quality of our cells.
How healthy your cells are has to do with one primary source of the body, and that is your blood stream. This is the environment that all cells need to grow and thrive in.
If the environment is healthy, your cells thrive, and if it’s polluted, then cells become weak.
So, how do we maintain this circulatory system so that the environment is clean and nurturing? The answer is your breath. Not only is breath the very thing that gives oxygen to the cells, which is necessary for life, but it also stimulates the lymphatic system in your body.
The lymph system many times is described as the body’s sewage system. Every cell in our bodies are surrounded by lymph.
The body’s cells depend on the lymph system as the only way to drain off the large toxic materials and the excess fluid in your body which restricts the amount of oxygen that your cells can get, which is necessary for health. So, the fluid passes through the lymph nodes, where dead cells and other poisons are neutralized and destroyed.
So how important is the lymph system? Well, if it were to totally shut down for only 24 hours, you would be dead as a result of trapped blood proteins and excess fluid throughout your cells. The only way lymph can move around is through deep diaphramatic breathing and muscular movement.
Deep diaphramatic breath is the most effective way to stimulate the lymph system. It acts like a vacuum that sucks the lymph through the blood stream and multiplies the pace at which the body eliminates toxins.
In fact, deep breathing and exercise can cleanse the system up to 15 times the normal pace when stimulated.
Movement: The practices of yoga, meditation and tai chi have become increasingly popular and are excellent choices for guided activities to get your lymph moving.
If these modalities are not your thing, then any physical activity that gets your lungs to fully inflate and deflate will help stimulate the lymphatic pump.
Lastly, water. It is no coincidence that 70% of the planet is covered in water and that 80% of our bodies are made up of water. Can you guess what we might need a lot of in our diet? Yup, that is right, water.
Nearly, 75% of our diets should be made up of water-rich foods. There are three kinds of water rich food: fruits, vegetables, and sprouts. As long as you are eating water-rich foods and drinking throughout your day, you will get the water content you need.
People who eat a diet low in water-content foods are virtually guaranteed to have challenges with their health. When too little fluid is supplied to the body, the blood maintains a higher specific gravity, and the poisonous waste products of tissue and cell change are not eliminated as efficiently as they should be.
The body then becomes poisoned by its own excretions, and the reason for this is because a sufficient amount of fluid is not supplied to carry off in solution, the waste products of your cells.
So, if you want a healthy blood stream with an effective lymph and immune system, you need to breathe deep, produce movements that will stimulate the lymph, and drink/eat water-containing foods.
No pills can do what your body does naturally. Your body was given the tools to cleanse itself and produce all the energy you could possibly need, we just need to get back to basics and keep things simple. After all, it is the simple things that your body craves the most.