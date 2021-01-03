As a trainer and nutrition coach, I often talk to people about weight loss. The simplest concept and the gold standard of losing weight is tracking what you eat and drink, and calculating the calories you consume versus the calories you burn in a day.
There are many apps and aids to simplify tracking these days, including the My Fitness Pal app and the USDA website myplate.gov, which is a newer version of the government’s food pyramid.
There are five other topics you will want to consider that influence weight loss or gain: basal metabolic rate (BMR), exercise and non-exercise activity, thermic effect of food, and exercise post-oxygen consumption.
Your BMR is how many calories your body needs to stay alive. Age, height, gender, genetics and diseases are examples of factors that affect your metabolism but can’t be manipulated. You can control your external temperature, diet, new muscle production and blood production. The main drivers of your BMR are brain activity, heartbeat, breathing and liver function.
Secondly is the thermic effect of food. In general, such as avocado, olive or coconut oils are broken down and absorbed into your body quickly and easily, taking in about 5% of the potential calories, but expending fewe calories from digestion.
The next easiest type of food to be digested are carbs. Your body breaks down carbs relatively quickly and converts those calories into usable energy, but the downsides are the rapid use of the fuel and needing to replenish the supply quickly.
Proteins actually take up to 50% of the potential calories for your body to digest and absorb, and fiber such as like celery stalks, takes a huge amount of energy for your body to process and eliminate.
Both non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT) and exercise also affect weight loss and gain. Some examples of NEAT are when you take the stairs instead of the elevator, walk to do errands, park further from the entrance to a store or work, or bike to work or shopping. Additionally, exercising such as racquet and team sports, running, weightlifting, swimming and group exercise burn intentional calories.
Try not to overestimate the calories burned in NEAT and exercise, as people tend to think their expenditure is much higher than it is. You can use smart watches, MyZone chest straps or other heart rate monitors to track calories burned through exercise.
The fifth and final factor in our quest for weight loss or gain is called exercise post-oxygen consumption, (EPOC) or afterburn. When you are done with a cardio workout — whether it be running, elliptical, stationary bike, treadmill, or swimming — the calorie burn ends.
If, on the other hand, your exercise consists of weight training, EPOC occurs.When lifting weights heavy enough to challenge you, the body will use calories up to 72 hours after to repair and rebuild muscles. Weight training must be a part of any adult’s fitness regimen, but parents should be cautious about heavy lifting your children and instead center around game playing (and not video games).
Starting in our 30s, we lose a certain percentage of muscle mass every decade. Less muscle will lower metabolism and facilitate fat gain.
Motivating one’s self to a disciplined, well thought out weight lifting program is challenging, but necessary. The process is gradual. Buy a book or DVD, look online, or hire a personal trainer, but start lifting today.
And start thinking about the ways that can help you lose weight other than just calories in and calories out.
As always, I wish you well in your quest for fitness!