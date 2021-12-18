Resistance training has been a gym staple since gyms and health clubs emerged in the mid 19th century. Bigger muscles, increased strength, increased performance in sports. The obvious and external benefits of resistance training can be seen within a few weeks of beginning a program.
Not all of the benefits of resistance training are just aesthetically pleasing. Over the past decade, research on resistance training exercise has been expanding our understanding on how the body responds to resistance training exercises. From increasing the function of the brain, to signs of increased longevity, to boosting immune response. Resistance training can provide all sorts of positive effects beyond bulging biceps and glistening glutes.
A stigma that has been long associated with resistance training is that it will reduce your flexibility. Images of muscle bound bodybuilders come to mind that have a hard time scratching their back.
But contrary to this belief, research published in April 2021 (a meta-analysis performed by Alfonso et al.) showed that resistance training is just as effective as static stretching at maintaining and increasing joint range of motion.
This most recent study, falls in line with previous studies. If performed through a pain free range of resistance exercise will have positive effects on range of motion and flexibility.
Keep in mind that flexibility is variable to each person. Joint angle, length of bone, tendon and ligament attachment site are all aspects of an individual’s anatomy and physiology that will affect range of motion and flexibility.
Static stretching and resistance training will not be able to change the aforementioned. But they can help each individual to get the most out of their potential. Assuming the joint or muscle is healthy, pain free range of motion with proper technique, load and number of repetitions resistance exercise is a worthwhile way to stay flexible while increasing strength.
The musculoskeletal system steals the show when we think about the benefits of resistance training for obvious reasons. At the same time the brain is having some neat responses to the training. Especially when performing moderately vigorous complex exercises such as squats, deadlift, push ups.
The brain is having to sense the pressure on muscle and joints, the velocity of the body or weight you are moving amongst other actions.
Scientists have been able to conduct experiments that show the prefrontal cortex is highly oxygenated while performing moderately vigorous resistance exercises, thus improving the function of white matter of the brain.
Why is this important? The prefrontal cortex is responsible for complex thinking, problem solving, multi tasking and reasoning. So in essence, strength training will strengthen your muscles as well as strengthen the parts of your brain that affect memory, problem solving and complex thoughts.
Age related cognitive decline can be mitigated by building the habit of exercise, specifically strength training. Combine that with having muscles that are strong enough for you to perform activities of daily living, as well as coordination, and flexibility to avoid falls, you can live out your life with increased vitality and more independence.
It is within your reach:
- Obtaining the benefits of strength training can be achieved in a gym, at a park or at home.
- Building strength can be achieved with body weight, resistance bands and of course barbells.
- Muscles need to be challenged 2-3 times a week, anywhere between 6-30 repetitions is effective as long as the last few reps are challenging with good technique.
- On a scale of 1 to 10 your intensity should be between 6-8 on most of your sets, 10 being maximum effort.
- Workouts can take a short 20 minutes with a well designed program.
