Personally speaking, when I’ve experienced heavy grief, I never felt OK talking about it or even dealing with it.
Many recent conversations with friends and colleagues about mental health have got me thinking — why is grief so taboo to talk about? If it’s generally known that grief affects mental and physical health so strongly, why is this topic not talked about more and healthy strategies for coping discussed often?
“Grief, whether expected or unexpected tears through your soul usually making you gasp for air,” said Stacey Babcock, a local social worker. “Grief is an experience like no other. It takes you on a roller coaster of emotions, while unexpectedly creeping up on you out of nowhere. It’s something you never choose to deal with, it chooses you.”
“However, I believe we are left with the ultimate choice: Are we going to let grief define us? Or will we define the grief? ... I chose to process and heal and allow that experience to shape me and mold me into who I am today ... grief can either define us, or we can define the grief. We never choose it, but we can choose what we do with it,” Babcock said.
Not knowing how to deal with grief is common among most individuals. We live in a “let it go” society that creates a pretty heavy negative connotation around this specific making it feel almost wrong for us to even discuss it and its effects. Additionally, it’s difficult to understand those dealing with grief, so the popular advice is to “let it go.”
Why is this? What’s wrong with confronting and discussing an emotion? Absolutely nothing. In fact, it’s good, healthy even, to address and learn about this emotion.
Grief can be debilitating. Think about the hardest physical task you’ve ever done. Now think of how exhausting it was. Well, grief can be just like that, even without the physical labor. The affects aren’t the same for everyone but they can be very similar.
An article written by Harvard Medical School describes these affects as heavy fatigue, anxiousness, loss of appetite, trouble sleeping — which can put you at a greater risk for a stroke — and heart attack. In Psychology Today, Dr. Marilyn A. Mendoza adds that grief can cause us to be more susceptible to colds, flu and other infections.
There is simply too much at risk for us physically and mentally to not make this topic more approachable.
Across the board, mental health professionals say good grief coping strategies include finding a support system, drawing comfort from your faith and talking to a counselor or therapist. Additional healthy coping tools are as simple as accepting your feelings as valid and okay, eating healthfully and exercising. Keeping a journal and allowing yourself to enjoy good days while grieving is also profoundly helpful. More importantly, dealing with grief healthily does not look like belittling your feelings or turning to drugs and alcohol to be numb.
“In my private practice, I have helped people deal with grief,” says DeAnn Simon, a licensed professional counselor, “The overwhelming aspect that I notice is that everyone’s grief journey is different. We must meet them where they are, validate their experience and feelings.”
“Grief takes time and looks different day to day. This can make moving forward difficult and complicated because of the unpredictability. It is important for those individuals who are grieving to show themselves compassion,” Simon said.
A sense of loss, is entirely normal and okay to experience. Loss is personal, hard, and accepting the normality of this is the first hurdle to overcome.
There is no real time-table for grieving, so implementing healthy ways of grieving can be done however best suits your journey.
Begin by showing yourself compassion — it will free your mind to explore healing ways to cope with and learn your grief. Whether it’s the loss of a loved one, a job, a beloved pet or even the loss of a life-long dream, all of these losses are real and valid.