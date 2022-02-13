Different as the past couple years have been for us all, one thing tends to be on everyone’s calendars, the new year. January 1st hits us and we often enter into it with a renewed vigor for achieving goals, new and old alike. With that fresh energy how do we maintain the consistency to achieve those goals?
More than 650 goal-setting studies (with over 50,000 participants using 90 different tasks across 10 different countries) have been conducted in industrial and organizational settings. These studies have tested different aspects of goal setting. Which, the literature indicates that specific and difficult goals lead to higher levels of task performance than easy goals, no goals, or do-your-best goals. (Locke & Latham, 1990; Locke & Latham, 2002; Locke, Shaw, Saari, & Latham, 1981)
Maybe you have found yourself realizing that the goals you chose have already been put on the back burner and the energy to accomplish them is gone. The new year is full of fresh energy, but we can find ourselves discouraged from the lack of progress we have made. While goal setting may seem pretty simple, distractions can veer you off course. With the internet at our fingertips, easy access to health articles, social media influencers, and health trends can have an impact on us as well. Let me take you through the steps of setting S.M.A.R.T. goals to further your ability to succeed in completing those goals!
S-stands for-Specific. Many times, the goals we set are far too generalized for us to know when we have actually achieved them, and we then have a very vague direction on what steps to take to accomplish them. Say someone sets the goal of “I want to live a healthier lifestyle.” Well, what does that mean to them? Does it mean they’re going to walk more? Drink more water? Eat less processed foods? You can see how the generalized goal gives very little direction on what that goal itself entails. Focus on being specific as you can when setting your goal and changing it to something like this. “I want to live a healthier lifestyle by eating 2 more servings of vegetables a day.” Now you have direction on specific actions you can take to achieve this goal.
M stands for measurable. When setting measurable goals, think of answering these criteria: How many, how much? How do I know if I have reached my goal? What is my indicator of progress? For example, saying “I want to lose weight” as a goal still leaves all those questions unanswered. So instead try, “ I want to lose 5 pounds by the end of this month.” With this newly stated goal you now have given yourself a way to measure your progress a lot more clearly.
A stands for action oriented. When you set your goal, be prepared with an action plan that will help you achieve the goal successfully. Perhaps one of your goals is to reduce your caloric intake from 2,500 to 2,000 calories instead. An action plan for such a goal could look like this. When making meals, cooking smaller portions of food to serve, avoiding shopping at the store when hungry, or packing a lunch the night before a busy workday.
R stands for realistic. Have you ever found yourself setting a similar goal year after year and it becomes discouraging for you when you haven’t accomplished it. This is very common for many people. We can set the bar so high for ourselves that we often can lose motivation and stop altogether. Or, we can set goals that are too easy and don’t challenge us enough. Then we can become lazy and only put in half the effort and soon stop altogether. Remember goals must be realistic to your life. Say two people have similar goals but completely different lifestyles. One person has a very flexible job, weekends off. They’re able to go on walks frequently, and can cook dinner every night. The other may have a packed schedule, lots of travel, and very limited free time. If they both had the goal to lose 60 pounds in a year and you give them both the action plan of doing meal prep every week. The person with the tight schedule will most likely be very overwhelmed and become burnout quickly. That goal action plan is not realistic for them and their schedule. The goals can be similar for these two individuals, but the action plan needs to be adjusted for their lifestyles.
T stands for timely. All the goals you set for yourself should have a timeframe for them to be accomplished. Having short term goals alongside long term goals can help maximize your success. Think of short term goals as daily or weekly goals. These can continually provide you with positive feedback on your progress or help you be aware when you’ve stopped progressing. They can help you break up your long term goals into smaller manageable goals. You can think of long term goals as more of providing direction and what you’re eventually wanting to achieve. A good way to envision both short-term and long-term goals is to think of a staircase with the long-term goal at the top, and a sequence of progressively linked short-term goals connecting the top and the bottom steps. An example of this would be someone having the long term goal of jogging 30 minutes 5 days per week. The starting place could be to walk 3 days per week for 20 minutes for Weeks 1 and 2. The next level is to walk or jog 3 days per week for 20 minutes for Weeks 3 and 4. These levels systematically increase and represent short-term goals. The amount of exercise increases until the individual reaches the goal of jogging 30 minutes 5 days per week, by Weeks 11 and 12.
There is no doubt that goal setting works. There is much research that supports its effectiveness. Goal setting has been documented as a highly effective tool for assisting people in achieving results. Remember though, goals aren’t effective just by themselves. You need to be committed to them! Without that commitment you are more likely not to put in the quality effort or have the determination to complete those goals.
All in all, set yourself goals that are valuable and pertinent to you. Set them with focus and detail so that you can make a clear action plan to successfully progress in them. The better quality steps you take in your goals, the higher chance you’re going to make more quality progress. So get to it!
