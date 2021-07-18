Women have historically been advised to reduce their level of activity during pregnancy, but the national guidelines from the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology advise that all healthy women should engage in regular exercise after consulting with their doctor.
Specifically, the guidelines state physical activity in pregnancy has minimal risks and has been shown to benefit most women.
Exercising regularly during pregnancy (two to three times per week at a moderate intensity) was shown in a Cochrane Review to improve or maintain fitness levels with less chance of gestational weight gain and a reduced chance of hypertension.
Additionally, a study by Leet and Flick in 2003 found no significant difference in birth weight between women who exercised and those who didn’t during pregnancy.
Another study by Wiebe, Boule and Chari in 2015 found that pregnant women who exercised were actually at less risk of having a large-for-gestational-age newborn without an increased chance for a small-for-gestational-age newborn.
A 2016 study showed that there was no significant difference in the rate of preterm birth in women who exercised 35-90 minutes at a moderate intensity than those who didn’t.
A quick internet search, however tells a totally different story of what pregnant women can and cannot do, showing that the best exercises for pregnancy are low intensity activities like yoga, Pilates, swimming and walking.
Another internet search of intensities shows that pregnant women should also not get their heart rate up beyond 140 beats per minute.
But what if none of these modes of exercise appeal to you, and what if 140 bpm is considered a very light intensity for what you are used to?
Do you sit deflated and thinking the only way you can exercise safely is to go for a walk every single day?
If you’re like me, a person who has been weightlifting for years, then that is exactly the opposite of what I wanted to do for nine months, especially after all the milestones I had made in my journey thus far.
So, what can we do, and how can we make sure it’s safe?
Firstly, above anything else, have an honest conversation with your doctor. Talk about what you currently do, what you hope to continue and what may be total contraindications for exercising with a baby on the way, specific to you.
Secondly, the outdated guideline of keeping your heart rate under 140 bpm has been taken out of the ACOG guidelines and replaced with the use of perceived exertion to monitor levels of intensity.
This means while exercising, pregnant women should make sure that they are able to talk while moving around, which correlates to a moderate form of exercise intensity.
If you can only talk in exasperated breaths, the intensity may be a little too high. If you can talk easily like you aren’t moving at all, then the intensity may be a little too low.
Perceived exertion looks very different for many individuals and thus heart rate is an unreliable indicator of how hard a person may actually be working. Talk to your doctor about what this perceived exertion may look like for you.
Thirdly, most modes of exercises are safe and you aren’t confined to just swimming, walking and yoga if you don’t want to be.
Running and strength training are also safe based on individual circumstances. The only exercises that could be deemed as contraindicated are those in which a significant fall risk or trauma risk is posed, for example, contact sports, surfing, horseback riding and skiing.
If you were weightlifting before becoming pregnant, talk to your doctor and see if you have any reason not to continue. While you may have to modify the weight or the pace of your run, these exercises are not automatically ruled out because you are pregnant.
In fact, many CrossFit athletes continue those types of movements well into their pregnancy, with modifications that make them feel more comfortable.
Lastly, throughout all of this, listen to your body. If anything doesn’t feel quite the same as what it did before you are pregnant, it may be a sign that you should modify, lower the weight, or change up the exercise.
Some other common signs to discontinue exercising are vaginal bleeding, regular and painful contractions, more fluid leakage than normal, dizziness, headaches, chest pain and calf pain or swelling. If you aren’t feeling like running or weightlifting, and instead are finding calmness in yoga, walking and swimming, do those.
Pregnancy is not one-size-fits-all, and you can exercise safely with the modes you love to do.
It just takes a little time tinkering through what feels right and what doesn’t. Exercising while pregnant has been shown to be beneficial for mother and baby, in whatever way you feel most comfortable.
We aren’t limited to what internet searches say, but what our individual circumstances of our pregnancies are.
Talk to your doctor about your wants and needs and find a happy place where you can continue to exercise in a way that refreshes you.
Happy pregnancy.