Medical costs have risen posing a dilemma: your health or your money?
SOS Health Services in College Place at SonBridge Community Center is a free clinic. One of about 50 in the state, it was started in 2000.
“Our mission is to provide free primary health care to the uninsured and underinsured in the Walla Walla Valley," said Dr. Paul McLain, the clinic's medical director.
“In normal times, we provide two free medical clinics per week, each lasting about two to three hours. At times we are able to provide additional clinic time depending on the availability of providers. We provide two clinics per month dedicated to women's health care and staffed by specialists.”
The operation also provides consultation and referral for mental health services. Laboratory service is available for patients, and the clinic networks with Providence St. Mary Medical Center for specialist consultation, imaging and social services.
“Our clinic staff is made up primarily of volunteers: physicians and nurse practitioners, nurses, medical assistants and administrative volunteers. Because about 50% of our patients choose Spanish as their primary language, we also have a team of volunteer interpreters. We currently have two paid staff, a full-time clinic coordinator and a part-time administrative assistant. We are particularly fortunate to have student volunteers and interns from Whitman College and Walla Walla University,” McLain said.
The SOS Clinic is a registered 501(c)3, nonprofit organization with a volunteer board of directors.
“Our financial support is received mostly from donations both private and institutional, and we have been fortunate to have been awarded grants and support from local and regional civic organizations and churches,” he said.
The needed services help clients and providers both.
“It is gratifying to work with an organization helping (people) access health care when their financial and insurance status or their language skills are the barriers to receiving that health care," McLain said. "We are fortunate to be able to network with other health care providers and community organizations in the Valley who value what we do and assist us and our patients. Our chief success is the gratitude of our patients for our caring and helping them.”
The organization, like any nonprofit, has plenty of challenges, even before a pandemic.
Financial support is needed constantly, as are volunteers. The board consistently recruits medical professionals, however volunteers do not need any medical background, just a desire to help in any way possible.
Due to the pandemic, the in-person visits to the clinic were halted. But like most businesses they found ways of providing remote services such as: medication refills, telephonic advice, referrals for acute care and emergencies.
“We actually do a fairly large volume of patient encounters despite not having formal clinic times. We have done some virtual visits as well. We are unable to test or treat COVID patients or suspects and instead work with the county health department and Providence St. Mary to see that those patients get what they need,” he said.
The clinic is working on increasing the capacity to reach more patients, from a distance.
“We are constructing a technology platform which will allow us to provide an increasing number of telehealth virtual visits which will be available for many of our patients going forward,” McLain said. “Chronic health conditions and mental health followup can particularly be managed in this way. We will also be changing to appointment-based care rather than open walk-in clinics for everyone's convenience and safety.
“We have prepared our clinic to be a COVID-safe place for patients and staff and will re-open over the next few weeks for in-person visits as well as using telehealth and telephone visits when that is appropriate for patient needs.”
For information or an appointment call: 509-529-1481.
